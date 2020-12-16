Chelsea Fan Corner: Chelsea vs Tottenham Preview

Chelsea host London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and it is as high-profile as it has ever gotten in the recent past. Frank Lampard's Blues are flying and so are Jose Mourinho's Spurs. The two bitter rivals prepare to go head to head and will look to throw a spanner in the works of each others’ title ambitions.

Tottenham Hotspur are currently on top of the table with 20 points from nine games. However, Chelsea have the home advantage and given how things have worked out for the Blues of late, they could well record a victory and move to the Premier League summit.

Indian Blues are understandably kicked ahead of the crucial Premier League encounter, as Lampard prepares to lock horns with a manager who knows him very well. The two sides have a rich history, but the latest chapter in the historic rivalry promises to be the most exciting one in the modern era.

The sun is shining on Frank Lampard and co. who currently sit atop their UEFA Champions League group as well. This Chelsea side is brimming with talent and has kicked into top gear earlier than anyone would have thought.

They will be buoyed by the fond memories of most of their recent meetings with Tottenham Hotspur. Sure, they succumbed to defeat in a penalty shootout in the League Cup recently. But prior to that, Chelsea registered four straight wins against Spurs, including three successive Premier League triumphs.

The Blues also registered a crucial 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in February 2019 in the race to finish top four. A solo effort from Pedro, who ran down the left wing before stroking the ball home through the goalkeeper’s legs, is one of the finest memories for Chelsea fans against their bitter rivals.

Chelsea once again rained on the Spurs' parade early in the 2019-20 season when they defeated their bitter rivals 2-0 thanks to another brace by Willian in their first visit to their new home stadium. The match was followed around the globe, as ardent Chelsea fans attended official screenings of the game. Videos of hell breaking loose at the various Chelsea India Supporters Club screenings and the one at Bayside Blues in Mumbai shows the passion and love supporters from the other side of the globe have for the club.

Chelsea have found a lot of joy in fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur of late. The Blues are currently undefeated in their last 13 encounters against the Lilywhites and have won each of their last six games against them.

Tottenham Hotspur have been quite good themselves in recent weeks, but Chelsea will look to make home advantage count and record another famous victory against their crosstown rivals.