Chelsea Fan Corner: Jaipur Fan Club

The past decade has seen the beautiful game spread its wings and become a truly global sport. Chelsea have spearheaded football’s revolution in the 21st century and have grown into one of the world’s most popular clubs. The Blues have enjoyed immense success over the past few years and have become a genuine household name.

Chelsea’s presence has grown exponentially in India in recent years and has given the club omnipresent clout. The Blues have inspired a new generation of football aficionados in the country and remain one of the most well-liked Premier League clubs in the country.

In the latest episode of the series ‘Certified Chelsea’ produced by the club on social media, popular sports anchor and avid Blues fan Anant Tyagi engages in an entertaining fan quiz with Chelsea’s Jaipur fan club. The Blues have an illustrious modern history and have created memories that continue to be cherished by fans across the world.

Jaipur has made a name for itself as a city with a rich culture and historical heritage. According to Jaipur resident and lifelong Chelsea fan Shashwat, the fact that football is one of the most popular sports in the city often goes unnoticed.

Pink City Blues is one of the most passionate Chelsea Fan Clubs in India

The Pink City Blues is one of the most passionate fan clubs in the country and have played an integral role in uniting the footballing community in Jaipur. The inception of the fan club was driven by a group of passionate followers of the game who wanted to unite the fanbases of the city under one banner.

India has some of the world’s most knowledgeable football fans in the world and Jaipur’s Chelsea fans are certainly a testament to football’s ever-growing popularity in the country. A deep-rooted association with Chelsea and the Premier League has inevitably resulted in widespread improvements in the footballing infrastructure of the country.

Football fan clubs in India have been growing over the past decade and have made the sport an essential part of life for many of the country’s viewers. With watch parties and a series of other events to boot, Jaipur’s footballing community remains one of the most active in India.

Chelsea have become one of the most powerful clubs in Europe and their enviable success has made the London giants an exceptional brand. Under the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, the Blues built teams that took world football by storm and made Chelsea a global force. India’s community of Chelsea fans continue to carry the Blues flag with passion and will certainly have much to celebrate and cherish in the coming years