Chelsea Fan Stories: Megha Jose

Chelsea have grown into a bonafide European giant over the past few decades and have one of the most enviable fan followings in the Premier League. The Blues have inspired generations of passionate followers across the planet and have influenced the lives of people all over the world.

In Chelsea's Fan Stories series, we look at the profound impact that Chelsea and the beautiful game have had on their most ardent followers in India. In this edition of the series, the inspirational Megha Jose from Coimbatore tells us why football has a special place in the country and how her association with Chelsea FC has made an impact on her life.

Megha Jose was inspired by Chelsea’s famous FA Cup victory against arch-rivals Manchester United in 2007 and has been a Blues fan ever since. Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea outfit was a dominant force in the Premier League at the time. The Portuguese manager had taken English football by storm with his pragmatic and inventive tactics, and the likes of Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba were beginning to make their mark in the Premier League.

Drogba’s winning goal against Manchester United in extra time in the FA Cup final in 2007 inspired hoardes of young football fans and made him a cult hero at Chelsea. The Ivorian striker is a modern-day legend at the club and is one of Megha’s idols alongside Frank Lampard.

Today, Megha Jose runs an organisation called ‘The Pawsome People Project’ in Coimbatore to ensure that the street dogs of the city are able to lead healthy and happy lives. The organisation has several volunteers and is driving meaningful change to ensure animal welfare in the city.

Megha claims that Chelsea’s social initiatives during the pandemic inspired her to drive change in her city. The Pawsome People Project now facilitates adoption in Coimbatore and is intent on becoming a nation-wide movement.

Chelsea have been one of the most proactive clubs in England during the pandemic and have driven several programmes focusing on health, education, and employment. Chelsea are also one of the few clubs in Europe to retain all their staff members during the pandemic. Megha Jose is a lifelong Chelsea fan and hopes that her footballing idols take note of her noble initiative one day and provide their support.