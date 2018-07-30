Why Chelsea fans can be optimistic under Sarri

Chelsea: Maurizio Sarri

Even as the World Cup was winding down, Chelsea, a week into the pre-season preparations, were still being led by Antonio Conte, a man who was widely expected to be sacked soon after the season ended in May.

The situation was chaotic, and, even after Maurizio Sarri was appointed head coach of the club, as was widely expected, the appointment was anything but smooth.

The pressure to get results immediately is immense on Sarri. He is replacing a man, who by his own admission, is a serial winner. Antonio Conte is adored by the Chelsea faithful, who were less than impressed by the way their board handled the situation. Needless to say, Maurizio Sarri needed a fast start and by the looks of it, he is well on course to transforming Chelsea’s season this year.

Ever since Sarri’s appointment was confirmed, experts and analysts have been crunching the numbers and predicting what will Sarri be bringing to the Premier League.

Sarri-Ball

During his first interview with Chelsea TV, Sarri emphasized the need to bring back the fun to the club. On first glance, he appears poised to do so. The first two friendlies of Chelsea's preseason so far have demonstrated the style he wants to play.

The quick passing, high press style that has made Napoli one of the most exciting teams to watch in Europe, will almost certainly be replicated here. Against Perth, Chelsea looked sharp, moved the ball with intent and recovered possession in opposition territory almost every time, leading to numerous breaks. The only thing missing from that performance was that they did not score more.

If the game against Perth was dominated by Chelsea, the next one against Inter provided a better example of Sarri’s ideas. During the first 45 minutes, the game was almost entirely played in Inter Milan territory, with Chelsea all over them. The three-man midfield of Fabregas, Barkley and Jorginho dictated the tempo and regularly created openings for Pedro and Alvaro Morata. They won possession quickly and moved the ball with purpose.

Sarri wants every pass to have intent and purpose. He wants his players to be aggressive right from the start and from the looks of it, the players are taking well to his methods, at least on evidence of their showing in the first 45 minutes against Inter.

The Jorginho factor

Sarri needed to get off on the right foot, and bringing Jorginho along with him was the perfect way to announce his arrival with positivity, rather than scepticism.

Sarri clearly prefers a 4-3-3 formation, with a deep playmaker to control the tempo and dictate play. Jorginho is the perfect man for the role. Not only is he suited for that particular role, he has played for years under Sarri and knows his methods well. Jorginho will be key to how Chelsea play this season and he has already left a mark.

Against Perth, he had 101 touches in the first half alone. He has quick feet and seems to be a pass ahead of everyone else on the field. He is extremely difficult to mark due to his quick short passing and his ability to play his passes in between the lines will be key to breaking down defences.

Chelsea fans should relish the prospect of Jorginho playing alongside N’Golo Kante, a partnership that will surely become more formidable as time progresses. It remains to be seen who partners them in midfield, although Sarri’s playing eleven suggests that it might one amongst Ross Barkley or Cesc Fabregas.

Lack of pressure

While it might be going too far to suggest that there is no pressure on Sarri, it is true that he is not expected to win any major trophies during his first season in charge. Neither the board nor the Chelsea supporters expect to win any major silverware this season.

The most important thing is to secure Champions League qualification. A top 4 finish, combined with some great attacking play will help to lighten the mood at Stamford Bridge and will ensure that Sarri gets the time to get his tactics spot on for next season.

With Eden Hazard looking more and more likely to stay, Chelsea fans can even be cautiously optimistic of challenging for the title, though most would accept Champions League football next season with open hands.

Whether or not Sarri will be successful will be revealed in due time, but for now, the signs look promising.