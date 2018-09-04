Chelsea fans outraged at Thibaut Courtois latest comments following Real Madrid victory

Girona FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Former Chelsea man Thibaut Courtois finally made his Real Madrid debut last weekend after his move from west London to the Spanish capital this summer.

The Belgium international signed a six-year contract with the Los Blancos side while Mateo Kovacic moved to Stamford Bridge on loan. Chelsea, on the other hand, signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao as his replacement.

Courtois' manner of exit from the Bridge wasn't taken well by Chelsea fans. He was offered a new long-term deal to stay at the West London club but he refused to sign a new contract as he entered the final year of his deal.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper tried to force a move to Real Madrid and eventually got what he wanted, bagging a £35 million transfer to the La Liga giants.

Courtois has since been second to Real Madrid's Keylor Navas between the sticks. It was only until Saturday that the Belgian was picked by Julen Lopetegui as the starting goalie.

The game was his first La Liga game since 2014. Despite Courtois being unable to keep a clean sheet, Real Madrid beat Leganes 4-1.

Following the victory, Courtois spoke about the difference between Real Madrid and Chelsea and his comments on the subject hasn't gone down well with the Blues fans.

"In training, you see that the level is high," Courtois said. "I am now experiencing on a daily basis that Sergio Ramos is the best centre-back in the world. The level [at Real Madrid] is higher than at Chelsea", he added.

The goalkeeper continued, "[The Santiago Bernabeu] is twice as big [as Stamford Bridge], of course, it's a very different feeling. If you look forward you only see a wall of people, while at Stamford Bridge you can still see the sky or the hotel behind the grandstand."

Chelsea fans have since taken to Twitter to address his comments:

Yes it is Courtois...... But was it necessary to say this and do this comparison involving a club where you have spent so many years and won the league multiple times...Not good ........#courtois @ChelseaFC https://t.co/egebmdCJXw — Sumeet Basu (@sumeetbasu) September 4, 2018

Courtois needs to stop being unprofessional & leave Chelsea alone.



Throwing jabs at the club & officials is a bad taste for football.



He's a Real Madrid player now & with his girls in Spain & he should concentrate on that.



Chelsea as a club is bigger than his generation. — POOJA... (@PoojaMedia) September 3, 2018

As a @ChelseaFC fan we get called many things and to be honest some of it is fair but as a group of fans the way we treat a player who leaves is up there with the best but I have a feeling #courtois will be completely different guy is an absolute melt who deserves nothing — Keith Anastassiades (@33wolfman) September 3, 2018

Ah, nothing better to see on a Monday than Courtois still rambling on about us after *finally* making his Madrid debut. Not sure why he constantly feels the need to aim snide remarks in our direction? — WAGNH (@WAGNH_CFC) September 3, 2018

Courtois is a muppet. I find it weird how he's firing shots at us also. — TweetChelseaUK (@TweetChelseaUK) September 3, 2018

Hate this international break even more knowing that our best player (Hazard) will be locked up in the same territory with a snake. #courtois — Arrizabalaga (@Cesc4Pass) September 3, 2018

Wow, Courtois is making it so easy to hate him. The capacity at the Bernabeu might be bigger than Stamford Bridge but only 48.000 showed up for their first home game of the season while 41.000 filled the Stamford Bridge. Pipe down giraffe and enjoy your half empty stadium. — Kantinho (@Kantedinho) September 3, 2018

To see Courtois talk like that and disrespect Chelsea, you'd think he was held against his will and forced to play for the reserves. A legend who loved the club and could still have been playing for Chelsea had to leave to make him the first choice and yet... The absolute Snake!! — 𝑺𝒊𝒚𝒂𝒅𝒉𝒂 (@Siyadha) September 3, 2018

There hasn't been any ex chelsea player who had said bad things about Chelsea like what @thibautcourtois is doing now. Not even the sacked Chelsea ex coaches had done that.



Courtois is too unprofessional — Kwabena (@KbStern) September 3, 2018

So glad this prick has left. Absolute poison in the dressing room and I can only hope he rots on the bench and Real Madrid win nothing while he's there #courtois — Neil Parekh (@Neil_Parekh) September 3, 2018

#Courtois thanks for leaving Chelsea for Kepa

Now you are Madrid's bench warmer#Narvas — mennelik'kev'🇰🇪 (@MennelikK) August 27, 2018

As a Chelsea fan in the Bernabeu, it was hard not to celebrate this one going past Courtois 🐍. #Courtois #SaltyTweet pic.twitter.com/ttKnx4H1YH — Football Fry-Up (@fry_football) September 1, 2018

FIFA recently announced the three-man shortlist for The Best FIFA Goalkeeper award on Monday and Courtois has been nominated alongside Hugo Lloris and Kasper Schmeichel. The winner will be announced at FIFA's upcoming ceremony on September 24 in London