Chelsea FC: 4 things which are going wrong for the Blues

Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
200   //    17 Apr 2019, 23:42 IST

Everton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Everton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

As the dust settles over Liverpool's glorious 2-0 victory over their not-so-favourite opponents at Anfield, Chelsea Football Club, the only headlines about Chelsea are regarding Maurizio Sarri being replaced or about how Hazard is inching closer to the Real Madrid move.

Chelsea started this season well after Antonio Conte was replaced by his fellow Italian Maurizio Sarri during the pre-season. Sarri had a booming reputation in Europe, even Pep Guardiola expressed his respect for Sarri-led Napoli, who the Manchester City boss called 'The best attack in Europe' in 2017-18.

But as the season progressed, Sarri has been unable to adapt to the week in week out action of English Football, and that has led to some serious debacles for the club this season, right from the 6-0 destruction by Manchester City and the club struggling hard to push for a top 4 finish.

Certainly Sarri and Chelsea have not had the best of days recently, and today we summarize the top 4 things which are going wrong for the Londoners.

#4 Jorginho is a downgrade over Fabregas

Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

When Jorginho scored the first goal of Chelsea's 2018-19 campaign, every Chelsea fan was jubilant about the Italian midfielder who the club had managed to sneak away from Manchester City and Pep Guardiola.

But after Gameweek 9 of the English Premier League, the ex-Napoli midfielder started to show his flaws in the center of the field. No doubt every opposition targets him in the middle of the park, as he has been the fulcrum of the team's gameplay and the first name on the teamsheet for Sarri who has been his manager before at Napoli.

Jorginho can surely play a series of passes and control the tempo of the game, but is a big liability when Chelsea lose possession. In such circumstances, the Brazil born Italian International is very weak in challenging for the ball and has got extremely poor physical traits to win the ball from the opposition midfielder.

Fabregas had to leave in the winter transfer window as he was frustrated by Sarri's partial attitude towards Jorginho, and now things have shaped up in a way for all fans to believe that Jorginho is a major downgrade over the Spaniard.

Jorginho might be the weakest link in the Chelsea setup right now.

