×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea FC's 5 greatest footballers of all time

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
42   //    12 Jul 2019, 22:28 IST

Chelsea
Chelsea

Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in England and have large fan bases all over the world. Founded in 1905, Chelsea have won 6 Premier League titles, 8 FA Cups and 1 UEFA Champions League title.

They also happen to be one of the richest clubs in the world and have signed many great players in the last few decades. The club underwent an overhaul when Russian oil tycoon Roman Abramovich became their owner in 2003. Abramovich’s money was spent judiciously, and Chelsea slowly became a superpower in English football.

Their impact on English football can be gauged from the simple fact that they have won the Premier League title 5 times in the last 15 years. They have also performed well in Europe and won the Champions League and Europa League in the last 10 years.

We would now take a look at Chelsea’s 5 greatest footballers of all time.

#5 Petr Cech

Petr Cech
Petr Cech

Petr Cech remains one of the finest goalkeepers of his generation, and a lion’s share of his club career has been spent with Chelsea. With his trademark headgear, which he started wearing after a head injury in 2006, Cech protected the Chelsea goal quite efficiently and spent 11 successful seasons with them.

Cech was signed by Chelsea in 2004, and he went from strength to strength while playing for the club. He won Premier League’s best goalkeeper award 4 times and won 4 league titles with Chelsea. He was also the hero in Chelsea’s triumph over Bayern Munich in a penalty shoot-out in the Champions League final in 2012.

Cech is a brilliant shot-stopper and commits very few errors. He also has a calm and assuring presence inside the box and is a good organizer of defence. He played a very crucial role in Chelsea’s rise to prominence in English and world football in the 2000s and 2010s. He made 494 appearances for the Blues.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Chelsea Frank Lampard John Terry Leisure Reading
Advertisement
10 greatest English footballers of all time
RELATED STORY
Greatest Premier League XI of all time
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Premier League players of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Italian Footballers of All Time
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest French footballers of all time
RELATED STORY
Euro 2016: Greatest England XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Best all-time Chelsea XI
RELATED STORY
Mourinho's all time greatest XI
RELATED STORY
10 most loyal footballers
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest attacking midfielders of all time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us