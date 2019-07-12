Chelsea FC's 5 greatest footballers of all time

Subhadeep Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 42 // 12 Jul 2019, 22:28 IST

Chelsea

Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in England and have large fan bases all over the world. Founded in 1905, Chelsea have won 6 Premier League titles, 8 FA Cups and 1 UEFA Champions League title.

They also happen to be one of the richest clubs in the world and have signed many great players in the last few decades. The club underwent an overhaul when Russian oil tycoon Roman Abramovich became their owner in 2003. Abramovich’s money was spent judiciously, and Chelsea slowly became a superpower in English football.

Their impact on English football can be gauged from the simple fact that they have won the Premier League title 5 times in the last 15 years. They have also performed well in Europe and won the Champions League and Europa League in the last 10 years.

We would now take a look at Chelsea’s 5 greatest footballers of all time.

#5 Petr Cech

Petr Cech

Petr Cech remains one of the finest goalkeepers of his generation, and a lion’s share of his club career has been spent with Chelsea. With his trademark headgear, which he started wearing after a head injury in 2006, Cech protected the Chelsea goal quite efficiently and spent 11 successful seasons with them.

Cech was signed by Chelsea in 2004, and he went from strength to strength while playing for the club. He won Premier League’s best goalkeeper award 4 times and won 4 league titles with Chelsea. He was also the hero in Chelsea’s triumph over Bayern Munich in a penalty shoot-out in the Champions League final in 2012.

Cech is a brilliant shot-stopper and commits very few errors. He also has a calm and assuring presence inside the box and is a good organizer of defence. He played a very crucial role in Chelsea’s rise to prominence in English and world football in the 2000s and 2010s. He made 494 appearances for the Blues.

