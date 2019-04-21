Chelsea FC vs Burnley Predicted Lineups - Premier League predicted lineups, injury news, suspension list and more

Chelsea will face Burnley on late Monday night

Premier League is going through its last phase of the 2018-19 season as we have a Monday late-night fixture, where Chelsea welcome the Lancashire side, Burnley FC, at Stamford Bridge. Burnley haven't lost their last 3 Premier League matches, whereas Maurizio Sarri's side faced an abominable defeat against Liverpool last Sunday at Anfield.

The visitors hold the 16th position in the PL points table, as they have registered 39 points from 34 matches. On the other hand, The Blues stand 5th in the table with 66 points from 34 matches. Chelsea will be looking to get all three points, as those points could open the doors of next season's UEFA Champions League.

The English powerhouses like Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United are battling for the remaining Champions League places with only a few matches to play. Chelsea could finish in the top four if they keep winning, while any kind of dropping points could mar their Champions League hope.

Team News:

Chelsea:

Eden Hazard- Chelsea

Chelsea defenders have some injury issues. The likes of Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, and Ethan Ampadu are likely to miss the game against Burnley. Antonio Rudiger is the major injury concern, while others are doubtful for the game.

The Blues superstar, Eden Hazard could miss the game, as the Belgian received an ankle injury during their midweek home victory over Sparta Prague. Chelsea could place Emerson Palmieri to replace Marcus Alonso, while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian have a chance to make their way into the offensive line with Gonzalo Higuain in the center-forward position.

Suspensions: None

Injuries: Antonio Rudiger (out), Marcos Alonso (doubtful), Ethan Ampadu (doubtful), Eden Hazard (doubtful)

Burnley:

Aaron Lennon- Burnley FC

The visitors have no fresh injury concerns, although they will make their journey without the likes of Aaron Lennon, Peter Crouch, Steven Defour and Phil Bradley due to their respective injury issues.

Sean Dyche, who has been managing the club for a while now, is not likely to make any changes on their starting lineup, with Barnes and Wood set to lead the frontline.

Suspensions: None

Injuries: Aaron Lennon (out), Peter Crouch (out), Steven Defour (out), Phil Bradley (out)

Predicted Lineups:

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Christensen, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Willian, Higuain, Hazard.

Chelsea- PREDICTED XI

Burnley: Heaton; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Barnes, Wood

Burnley- PREDICTED XI