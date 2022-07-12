3 Chelsea fringe players who could use the ongoing pre-season tour to secure new clubs this summer

Chelsea are currently having their 2022 summer pre-season tour of the United States of America for the first time in six years.

The Blues will use the seven-day tour to get themselves back into shape and take part in a few warm-up games ahead of the 2022-23 season.

For head coach Thomas Tuchel, the pre-season tour is an opportunity to assess his team and identify areas to strengthen this summer.

A total of 29 players were listed for the trip to the States, including academy players, first-team players, and returning players who were on loan last season.

Most of Chelsea's young players and returning loan stars will be hoping to use the pre-season tour as an opportunity to impress Tuchel. For fringe players, it could be an exhibition to secure a new club this summer.

As such, this article will take a look at three Blues players who could use the ongoing pre-season to land potential suitors in the transfer market.

#3 Kenedy

Kenedy played 129 minutes for Chelsea last season

Kenedy was called back from his loan spell at Flamengo in January to provide backup for Marcos Alonso. However, he was unable to make a claim for first-team football under Tuchel.

His position in the Chelsea team could suffer further blows with the return of first-choice left-back Ben Chilwell and Emerson Palmieri.

The Brazilian was a fringe player with the least minutes and appearances for the Blues last season. He made just three appearances in all competitions, playing just 129 minutes.

The 26-year-old winger will be hoping to secure a move away from Chelsea this summer either on loan or on a permanent deal.

The ongoing pre-season tour could be an opportunity for Kenedy to attract clubs who could be in need of his services ahead of next season.

#2 Ross Barkley

Barkley made six league appearances last season

Another Chelsea fringe player who will be hoping that his pre-season form lands him a new club this summer could be Ross Barkley.

The 28-year-old midfielder endured a relatively disappointing season with the Blues last campaign as he was starved of first-team action.

Barkley managed to get just 423 minutes of action in all competitions during the 2021-22 campaign, his worst since the 2011-12 season where he played just 361 minutes.

Barkley has already explored loan options during the 2020-21 season at Aston Villa, where he made 26 league appearances. The Chelsea midfielder could be eager to revive his career elsewhere next season.

#1 Michy Batshuayi

Batshuayi was on loan at Besiktas last season

It is unclear whether or not Michy Batshuayi will be part of Tuchel's plans for the upcoming 2022-23 football campaign.

The Belgian striker is currently one of the oldest first-team players in the squad that traveled to the United States for the pre-season tour.

Despite being at the club since 2016, the 28-year-old has found it difficult to make a claim for first-team football.

Batshuayi has gone on five different loan spells in recent years, including Crystal Palace, Sevilla, Valencia, Borussia Dortmund, and Besiktas.

He enjoyed a decent 2021-22 football campaign in Turkey with Besiktas, where he scored 14 league goals and provided three assists.

Batshuayi could use the ongoing pre-season tour to force his way into Tuchel's plans for next season. He could also attract a possible suitor in the transfer market, which has been the case for the striker in recent years.

