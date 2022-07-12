3 Chelsea fringe players who could use the ongoing pre-season tour to secure new clubs this summer

Chelsea are currently having their 2022 summer pre-season tour of the United States of America for the first time in six years.
The Blues will use the seven-day tour to get themselves back into shape and take part in a few warm-up games ahead of the 2022-23 season.
For head coach Thomas Tuchel, the pre-season tour is an opportunity to assess his team and identify areas to strengthen this summer.
A total of 29 players were listed for the trip to the States, including academy players, first-team players, and returning players who were on loan last season.
Most of Chelsea's young players and returning loan stars will be hoping to use the pre-season tour as an opportunity to impress Tuchel. For fringe players, it could be an exhibition to secure a new club this summer.
As such, this article will take a look at three Blues players who could use the ongoing pre-season to land potential suitors in the transfer market.
#3 Kenedy
Kenedy was called back from his loan spell at Flamengo in January to provide backup for Marcos Alonso. However, he was unable to make a claim for first-team football under Tuchel.
His position in the Chelsea team could suffer further blows with the return of first-choice left-back Ben Chilwell and Emerson Palmieri.
The Brazilian was a fringe player with the least minutes and appearances for the Blues last season. He made just three appearances in all competitions, playing just 129 minutes.
The 26-year-old winger will be hoping to secure a move away from Chelsea this summer either on loan or on a permanent deal.
The ongoing pre-season tour could be an opportunity for Kenedy to attract clubs who could be in need of his services ahead of next season.
#2 Ross Barkley
Another Chelsea fringe player who will be hoping that his pre-season form lands him a new club this summer could be Ross Barkley.
The 28-year-old midfielder endured a relatively disappointing season with the Blues last campaign as he was starved of first-team action.
Barkley managed to get just 423 minutes of action in all competitions during the 2021-22 campaign, his worst since the 2011-12 season where he played just 361 minutes.
Barkley has already explored loan options during the 2020-21 season at Aston Villa, where he made 26 league appearances. The Chelsea midfielder could be eager to revive his career elsewhere next season.
#1 Michy Batshuayi
It is unclear whether or not Michy Batshuayi will be part of Tuchel's plans for the upcoming 2022-23 football campaign.
The Belgian striker is currently one of the oldest first-team players in the squad that traveled to the United States for the pre-season tour.
Despite being at the club since 2016, the 28-year-old has found it difficult to make a claim for first-team football.
Batshuayi has gone on five different loan spells in recent years, including Crystal Palace, Sevilla, Valencia, Borussia Dortmund, and Besiktas.
He enjoyed a decent 2021-22 football campaign in Turkey with Besiktas, where he scored 14 league goals and provided three assists.
Batshuayi could use the ongoing pre-season tour to force his way into Tuchel's plans for next season. He could also attract a possible suitor in the transfer market, which has been the case for the striker in recent years.