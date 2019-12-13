Chelsea hope to land Wilfried Zaha in a possible swap deal and more: EPL transfer news roundup, 13th December 2019

Watford FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League…

Haaland talks held

Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed that Manchester United target Erling Braut Haaland was in Germany to discuss a potential transfer with RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund. He said,

"We are involved in all discussions. Of course, we also knew that Haaland was in Leipzig and Dortmund yesterday.”

"Everyone in Salzburg wants the best for him."

Willian hopeful about signing new Chelsea contract

Chelsea winger Willian has stated that he is hopeful about signing a new contract with the Blues. The Brazilian revealed that he loves staying in London and also feels welcomed at the club before adding that his agent and the club are in talks regarding a new contract. He said.

"I have stated several times my wish is to stay at Chelsea.”

“I like the club very much, I feel very welcomed here, as well as my family, and we love living in London."

"However, I'm in the middle of the season and I try not to think about it so as not to lose focus on the field. My agent and the club are talking and I hope we can have some good news soon."

Pedro would like to return to Barcelona

Former Barcelona forward Pedro has revealed that he would like to move back to the Camp Nou somewhere down the line but is also aware of the fact that a transfer would be difficult. He said,

"Obviously I would love to go back [to Barcelona]. I don't know if it is in the hands of the coach, the president or who. I think my return is difficult for them, but it is clearly a possibility."

Chelsea up the ante for Zaha

According to a report from The Guardian, Chelsea are set to step up their intensity in the pursuit for Wilfried Zaha as Frank Lampard wants to strengthen his attack.

Crystal Palace, however, are not going to accept a fee of under £80 million but the Blues are hoping that Olivier Giroud can smoothen the negotiations as the Frenchman is on the radar of Palace.