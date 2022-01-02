Chelsea in touch with representatives of Manchester United target to discuss potential move: Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United could end up in a transfer battle to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. Chelsea could ruin United's plans to sign Kessie as the Blues have reportedly been in touch with Kessie's representatives.

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie will be one of the many talented players ending up as a free agent by the end of this season. Kessie's current contract is just 6 months away from expiring and the Rossoneri are trying to convince the Ivorian star to sign a new deal with the club. Kessie joined AC Milan back in 2019 and the 25-year-old has had a career full of ups and downs in Milan.

For the past few weeks, Manchester United have been reported as the favorites to sign Kessie from AC Milan. With the likes of Paul Pogba and Donny Van De Beek looking to find a move away from the club, signing Kessie will fill the void left in the center of the park as the Ivorian midfielder can play in multiple roles in midfield.

utdreport @utdreport Franck Kessié (AC Milan) in 2017: "I like the Premier League and in particular #mufc , the club I dream of playing for. Chelsea? That is also a big club, nobody would turn them down, but I dream of United." #mulive [tmw] Franck Kessié (AC Milan) in 2017: "I like the Premier League and in particular #mufc, the club I dream of playing for. Chelsea? That is also a big club, nobody would turn them down, but I dream of United." #mulive [tmw]

However, as per 90 Min, Chelsea have also entered the race to sign Kessie. The Blues will look to sign a midfield player this summer as the club is set to send Saul Niguez back to Atletico Madrid after a year-long loan spell. Kessie certainly fits Tuchel's style as the star could play as a ball-winning midfielder in the middle of the park for the Blues. The report also suggests that the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham are also interested in making a move for Kessie as the player could be signed for free in June 2022.

Manchester United could sign Chelsea's star player Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is at the top of the wishlist of many elite clubs who are looking to sign a world class centerback for next season. Rudiger and Chelsea have yet to agree on a new contract as his current contract is set to expire in just 6 months. As per BILD, Premier League giants and Chelsea's rivals, Manchester United are set to sign Antonio Rudiger in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Manchester United have been struggling with inconsistency at the back as the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have been hot and cold throughout the season. If they do land Rudiger, Chelsea will end up losing a star player to a rival.

