Reports: Chelsea want exciting winger after agent confirms player's desire to leave 

Chelsea are reportedly in the hunt for Lazio's Raul Moro, who has attracted the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs. Moro's representatives have even announced the player's intention to leave the club.

La Lazio Siamo Noi reports that Moro had 'come to a crossroads' in his career, having been starved of regular playing time at Lazio. Chelsea are reportedly huge admirers of the youngster and are said to be monitoring his situation.

Raul Moro is a product of Barcelona's youth academy and moved to Rome when he was just 16 years old. Since arriving at Lazio in the summer of 2019, Moro has played just one minute of senior football and has been limited to action with the U-U-19 team.

Moro has been in scintillating form in the Primavera 1 and Coppa Italia Primavera, scoring eight goals in just eight appearances across both competitions. However, he has been deemed surplus to requirements by Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi.

Moro's agent Junior Minguella has revealed his client's frustration at being constantly overlooked by the manager and desire to leave the club.

"If Inzaghi or the club don't want him, we have top clubs interested in him," said Minguella.

Chelsea 'eyeing move for Lazio youngster Raul Moro'https://t.co/HSVEHAboSY pic.twitter.com/oS1dhJHOxD — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 13, 2021

Raul Moro's potential move to Chelsea does not make sense for both parties

SS Lazio v AS Roma - Primavera 1

Advertisement

Raul Moro's main reason for wanting to leave Lazio is the lack of regular playing time, something that he is also likely to experience at Chelsea. The Spaniard has been touted as one of the players to watch for in the future. However, he currently faces heavy competition to nail down a spot in the first team at Lazio.

At Chelsea, Moro will have to compete with the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, and Callum Hudson-Odoi for a starting place at Stamford Bridge. It is unlikely that he will immediately be a part of Chelsea's first team if he joins the London club.

Raul Moro | Chelsea interest ‘above all’ for out of favour winger – Management confirm interest in playerhttps://t.co/QGc5DhF2Ih #cfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) January 12, 2021

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard already possesses a wealth of options in attack. Adding another player to his line up is likely to only give him more selection problems for the rest of the reason. Lampard is said to be keen on signing a defensive midfielder or a center-back,