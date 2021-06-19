Chelsea interested in signing Leicester City star -Reports 

Chelsea could make a move for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison this summer if Hakim Ziyech leaves the club. The Moroccan endured a difficult first season at Stamford Bridge and has been linked with a move away.

According to football.london reporter Chris Wheatley, Chelsea view Maddison as the ideal replacement for Ziyech.

Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax last year in a deal worth €40 million. The 28-year-old enjoyed an impressive start to life in England but struggled to maintain consistency and lost his place in the starting line-up.

Ziyech scored just two goals and provided three assists in 23 league appearances for Chelsea last season. He has been a peripheral figure at the club ever since Thomas Tuchel took charge in January.

James Maddison, on the other hand, enjoyed his most prolific season for Leicester City. The England international scored eight goals and provided five assists in 31 Premier League appearances for Leicester.

Maddison did, however, suffer a dip in form towards the end of the season, which resulted in him missing out on a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020.

The 24-year-old is still believed to be one of the most promising young talents in the Premier League, however, and has been linked with a move to Chelsea.

'Seen some rumors about James Maddison to Arsenal. I'm told Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of Maddison and he's certainly a target, but the fee will be an issue. Chelsea also want him if they lost Ziyech," said Wheatley.

Rumours that Chelsea are interested in Leicester City player James Maddison, if Hakim Ziyech was to leave. What’s your thoughts on him? pic.twitter.com/j9FIbtOeFb — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) June 15, 2021

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Barcelona acting decisively in the transfer market, Manchester United working on Sancho and more

Chelsea to face stiff competition from Arsenal for James Maddison

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Arsenal are desperate to sign an attacking midfielder this summer. Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard is set to return to the Spanish capital after an impressive six-month loan spell with Arsenal.

Seen some rumours about James Maddison to Arsenal tonight.



I'm told that Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of Maddison and he's certainly a target - but the fee will be an issue.



Chelsea also want him if they lose Ziyech. 🔴 #AFC #CFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 15, 2021

The Gunners lacked creativity and goals from midfield this past campaign and are therefore interested in signing Maddison from Leicester City. The Englishman could, however, prefer a move to Chelsea, who would offer him the chance to play in the Champions League next season.

Also read: Euro 2020: 5 surprise contenders for the Player of the Tournament award

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Arvind Sriram