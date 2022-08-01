Chelsea join Manchester United in race to sign striker who could cost upto €60m: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign wonderkid striker Benjamin Sesko from RB Salzburg.

Standing at 6' 5", the 19-year-old forward has scored 13 times in 41 games for the Austrian outfit. Sesko has become one of the most talked about young players in European football, having also scored twice for the Slovenian national team.

According to Slovenian outlet SportKlub, the player's agent Elvis Bašanović met with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly to discuss a future transfer for the teenager. The report claims that clubs are unlikely to pay a high pricetag for the largely unproven forward, with Salzburg demanding between €30-60 million.

United Thoughts @UnitedThoughts5

Haaland clone



Likes and RT’s appreciated



Benjamin Šeško Thread

The Austrian champions expect Sesko to lead the line in the upcoming season following Karim Adeyemi's transfer to Borussia Dortmund. Salzburg have also helped produce the likes of Erling Haaland and Patson Daka in their recent history.

The Mail has claimed that Manchester United are also interested in signing the center-forward as they aim to improve their attacking options ahead of the upcoming season. Bayern Munich, Newcastle United, and Borussia Dortmund were also named in the report as being interested in the youngster's signature.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Man Utd signing Benjamin Sesko should NOT depend on Cristiano Ronaldo's future.



Ronaldo is 37 and has one year left, while Sesko is 19, top talent, and can serve the club for years.



We should be signing him primarily for the future, not for this season.

Analyzing Chelsea and Manchester United's need for a new striker

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made no secret of the fact that he is unhappy with the lack of progress his team has made in the transfer market this summer. Following the departure of Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea's only recognized center-forwards are now Timo Werner, 20-year-old Armando Broja and long-forgotten misfit Michy Batshuayi.

Although Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling can both play that role, Tuchel will be keen to bring in new options upfront, as his team's lack of goals cost them a title challenge last season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have brought in just three new players under new boss Erik ten Hag, with none of them capable of being in the front three.

The Red Devils' need for a new striker may be slightly more pressing than their Premier League rivals. Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen to leave the club in search of Champions League football, while Edinson Cavani was released at the end of June.

Anthony Martial has played as a center-forward in pre-season, but the 26-year-old has never been a prolific scorer during his seven years at Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



RB Salzburg plan has always been to sell Šeško in 2023 - not an easy one, but he's definitely on Man Utd list. Manchester United are still exploring Benjamin Šeško deal. No official bid yet, but approaches with player side continue as revelaed earlier in the week.

Marcus Rashford appears to be the only other alternative to the Frenchman, but his five goals in 32 appearances last season sums up his dramatic decline in recent times.

