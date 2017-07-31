Reports: Chelsea keen on signing 14-year-old wonderkid

Antonio Conte is planning for the future!

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 31 Jul 2017, 14:08 IST

Planning for the future?

What’s the story?

Chelsea are preparing a stunning move for Celtic winger Karamoko Dembele, according to The Scottish Sun. The 14-year-old is one of the hottest properties in world football right now and Antonio Conte wants to add him to the Chelsea academy.

The teenager has been likened to Lionel Messi and touted as one of the most exciting young talents in football. He has already featured for the Under 20's and the performances have sent shockwaves across the world.

In case you didn’t know...

Chelsea have one of the best academies in the world. They bring in the top players from around the world at a very young age and nurture them to become one of the best in the world.

Though not many of them make it to the first team at Chelsea, they go on to become top players for other clubs. The demand for Chelsea youngsters on loan is well known across Europe.

Several clubs take players from the Chelsea academy on loan for a season or two and help them in developing themselves. All the Premier League clubs right now have a former Chelsea player or academy product in their starting XI!

The heart of the matter

Chelsea are known for planning for the future and they have taken it to the next level. The Blues are in talks with Celtic for their future gem, Karamoko Dembele.

The youngster recently signed a new long-term deal at Celtic but that has now put off Chelsea. They are still keen on signing him and adding him to their illustrious academy.

Chelsea have already signed a teenager for their academy from Scotland this summer. 16-year-old, Billy Gilmour from Scottish side, Rangers.

What’s next?

Celtic and Chelsea will hold a lot of talks for the teenager but ultimately, it'll be the decision of the youngster that matters. If he wishes to grow at Chelsea, the Scottish side will have to let him go and accept the compensation offered by the Premier League side.

Author’s Take

Karamoko Dembele looks promising and it's no surprise that Chelsea want him. It's smart of the Blues to make a quick move before other clubs come in.

However, they will have to make sure that the player is assured of a future at Chelsea. If he is not given that guarantee, he might not wish to join them at all.