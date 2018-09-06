Chelsea launch their third kit with a special in-built technology

Chelsea's third kit for the 2018/19 season

Chelsea officially unveiled their third kit for the 2018/19 season after months of leaks and rumours. With Blues' star Eden Hazard featuring in the launch of the 'Teal' blue shirt, the five-time Premier League champions took to Twitter to make it official.

Chelsea signed a deal with Nike for their kits and merchandise before the start of the 2016/17 season. This new kit earned plaudits for its style, colour, stripes and look when it was leaked over a month ago.

This brand-new shirt has a couple of gimmicks up its sleeve. Firstly, the light designs on the front depict a map of West London, with the club badge portraying the location of Stamford Bridge. This creative idea has been incorporated by Nike into several other third kits produced by them, including those of Atletico Madrid and AS Roma.

The next one is called the 'NikeConnect', the first of its kind to be included in a football jersey. There is a small tag on the shirt which can be paired with a phone.

On downloading the app and scanning a QR code, one can unlock exclusive content and experiences, including playlists. In addition to these, one also has the chance to win tickets and the opportunity to collaborate with Nike designers on a fan jersey.

The shirt will be worn with matching teal shorts and surprisingly, crimson (orange) socks. The Blues are expected to wear this attractive third kit in European matches away from home.

Style meets technology. Introducing our 2018/19 @nikefootball third kit, featuring NikeConnect!⚡️



Shop now: https://t.co/kqmJ28W1Z5



*NikeConnect available in selected countries only. pic.twitter.com/3roSSupg7m — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 5, 2018

Chelsea welcome newcomers Cardiff City to Stamford Bridge after the international break, on 15 September. They then travel to Greece to take on PAOK FC and hence, kick start their Europa League campaign. One can expect Hazard and co. to sport this kit for that fixture.