Chelsea lead Barcelona in race to sign 25-year-old Brazilian attacker - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign Leeds United star Raphinha. The Brazilian has been one of the standout performers in what has otherwise been a disappointing 2021-22 campaign for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

According to Footballtransfer.com, Chelsea have the edge over Barcelona in the battle to sign Raphinha. The 25-year-old's release clause currently stands at €75 million but could be reduced to as little as €25 million if Leeds suffer relegation from the Premier League this season. The club are currently languishing in fifteenth place in the league table, just five points above the relegation zone.

Raphinha joined Leeds United from French club Rennes in the summer of 2020 in a deal worth €20 million. The winger enjoyed an impressive first season with the club, scoring six goals in 31 appearances in all competitions and helping Leeds finish ninth in the Premier League table.

Raphinha has grown from strength to strength this season. The Brazilian has scored nine goals and provided two assists for the club in just 23 appearances in all competitions. His performances have caught the attention of the likes of Chelsea and Barcelona.

Chelsea will look to sign a forward this summer as a number of their attackers have failed to provide the goods this season. The likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner have struggled to cope with the speed and physical demands of the Premier League since their big-money move to Stamford Bridge from the Bundesliga last summer.

Christian Pulisic has shown glimpses of his ability during his time with the Blues. The American's time with Chelsea has, however, been ravaged by injuries. Thomas Tuchel's side could therefore try to sign Raphinha.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Ousmane Dembele this summer. The Frenchman's contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season and he has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the Catalan giants. Barcelona reportedly view Raphinha as a potential replacement for Dembele.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- @Glongari Chelsea lead Barcelona in the race to sign to sign Raphinha this summer - and the Brazilian will be available for as little as €25 million if Leeds are relegated. Chelsea lead Barcelona in the race to sign to sign Raphinha this summer - and the Brazilian will be available for as little as €25 million if Leeds are relegated.- @Glongari https://t.co/zGwk7mOyQG

Chelsea and Barcelona will need to part ways with some players before making a move for Raphina

Norwich City v Leeds United - Premier League

Chelsea currently possess a wealth of options in attack. Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, and Christian Pulisic have managed to score just six Premier League goals between them this season and have been heavily criticized for their lack of consistency.

Timo Werner and Pulisic have been linked with moves away from London in recent weeks. The Blues will need to part ways with one of their out-of-form attackers to raise the funds required and create space in the squad for Raphinha.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



“I try to give my best every game, 100% to make sure the team are happy.”



- Timo Werner via “I don’t know why they [Chelsea fans] are supporting me so much, because I’m a striker and I want to score but miss chances.“I try to give my best every game, 100% to make sure the team are happy.”- Timo Werner via @OliviaBuzaglo “I don’t know why they [Chelsea fans] are supporting me so much, because I’m a striker and I want to score but miss chances.“I try to give my best every game, 100% to make sure the team are happy.”- Timo Werner via @OliviaBuzaglo https://t.co/FR9ckxIV6I

Barcelona managed to sign Adama Traore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres during the January transfer window. The arrival of the aforementioned players is likely to result in the likes of Martin Braithwaite and Luuk de Jong becoming surplus to requirements at Camp Nou.

Philippe Coutinho is currently on loan at Aston Villa until the end of the season and Miralem Pjanic is on loan at Besiktas. The duo are expected to secure permanent moves away from Barcelona this summer. The Catalan giants must get rid of their fringe players if they are to raise the funds required to sign Raphinha.

Edited by Parimal