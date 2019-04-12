Chelsea legend sacked over Twitter, Arsenal legend has had his say on Chelsea-Liverpool match and more | April 11, 2019

Chelsea FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Chelsea news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Blues!

Chelsea legend Florent Malouda sacked over Twitter

Chelsea legend and former midfielder Florent Malouda has apparently been sacked by FC Zurich over Twitter. Malouda, who only joined FC Zurich in February was apparently unaware of the development and tweeted his amazement at the decision.

The club released a statement on social media today stating:

"FC Zurich and Florent Malouda have decided by mutual agreement to end the recently started cooperation.

It turns out that the various projects in which Florent Malouda remains involved are not compatible with the tasks planned by the FCZ. We wish Florent Malouda good luck and success on his future career path."

Malouda who was shooked directly replied to the club tweet saying:

"really I didn't know that..??"

Chelsea legend believes Europa League victory could convince Eden Hazard to stay

Former Iceland international and Chelsea Legend Eidur Gudjonsson believes that a Europa League victory could convince Eden Hazard to snub Real Madrid and extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea legend, who was speaking on the UEFA Europa League Trophy Tour driven by Kia, told Omnisport

It's difficult and dependent on your situation - dependent on what your desires and your dreams are.

I don't know Eden Hazard personally, he's always spoken very fondly of Chelsea and how happy he is there.

It just depends on what he sees happening in the future - maybe Champions League football will make a huge difference for him.

That gives it even more importance for Chelsea to go on and win this cup, if they don't manage to qualify through the Premier League.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has had his prediction ahead of the Chelsea v Liverpool match at the Anfield this weekend

Liverpool will be facing their last "Big 6" opponent this weekend with Chelsea travelling to Anfield in a very crucial match for both teams.

The Merseysiders can extend their lead at the top if Manchester City fails to defeat Crystal Palace on Sunday while Chelsea could slip out of the t 4 with a loss against Liverpool.

Paul Merson, who was speaking to Sky Sports ahead of his weekly prediction, said:

I'm not sure if Eden Hazard's going to play as the Europa League is a massive competition for Chelsea. For the manager, winning that competition is bigger for him than getting into the top four - for a manager who's never won anything before.

This is a big opportunity for [Maurizio] Sarri so it's a question of what team gets set up for Chelsea. If Chelsea play their full team, and don't worry about next Thursday, this will be game on - no question about that - but I'm just going to go for Liverpool.

Liverpool are going to get nervous. They've not won the league in 29 years, and everyone in the city is talking about it, so there's bound to be nerves. If they can get this game out of the way, Man City will have to do it the hard way.

