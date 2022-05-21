5 best Chelsea wingers of the Roman Abramovich era

Chelsea are a day away from their final game of the 2021-22 season. Roman Abramovich's ownership of the club will perhaps come to an end with the final kick of the ball against Watford on May 22. Over the last 19 years under the Russian's ownership, the club has seen some world-class players play for the club.

While they've had some brilliant players across the pitch, the Blues have had some truly skilled wingers. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah could have been one of those players, but it didn't work for him at the club.

Below we take a look at the top five wingers to play for the club over the Abramovich era. These players have all been magical in their own right and always used to get fans out of their seats.

#5 Chelsea's sharpshooter - Pedro

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

Pedro signed for Chelsea in 2015 from Barcelona for over €26 million. He made 206 appearances for the club, scoring 43 goals and providing 28 assists.

Pedro had already won it all at Barcelona and Spain, arriving at the club as an experienced player who could add leadership and depth. The first season did not go his way, but he went on to win three trophies with the club. He scored just nine goals in 43 appearances across competitions but won the Premier League, an FA Cup, and a Europa League.

Cesc Fabregas was the only Blues player to record more assists (12) than the winger. Pedro finished the 2016/17 season with nine goals and nine assists during Chelsea's title winning season.Cesc Fabregas was the only Blues player to record more assists (12) than the winger.

He was a natural forward, but his stature and speed meant that he played as a winger on most occasions. Along with Eden Hazard and Diego Costa, he formed the attack in Antonio Conte's title-winning season. He was a consistent player, and the team has missed that from wide areas in recent seasons.

#4 An elite creator - Juan Mata

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League

Juan Mata signed for Chelsea from Valencia in 2012. He made 135 appearances for the club, scoring 32 goals and providing 58 assists. He won the Champions League, the Europa League, and the FA Cup along with two player of the year awards for the club.

Mata's time at the club was cut short by Jose Mourinho's return in 2013, but he was a delight to watch for two straight seasons.

Left-footed players are less common in football, but Mata's left foot seemed almost perfect. An attacking midfielder, he would often drift wide to the wings and open up defenses with his brilliant passing range.

His corner to help Didier Drogba equalise against Bayern Munich in the 2012 Champions League final was legendary.

His relationship with Oscar and Hazard in 2012-2013 to form the 'Mazacar' trio is the most creative attack the club have seen. They made 35 assists in a single season, which will be extremely hard to match.

#3 Dutch precision - Arjen Robben

Chelsea v Everton

Arjen Robben signed for Chelsea in 2004 from PSV Eindhoven. He spent three seasons at the club, winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and two League Cups. He made 106 appearances for the club, scoring 19 goals and providing 22 assists. Robben came to the club as a young player, and every season he suffered an injury that kept him out for some time.

He joined Real Madrid in 2007 and eventually became a legend at Bayern Munich after joining them in 2009.

However, in London, he was an exciting young player on the right wing. His trademark cut-in on his left foot and finish past the goalkeeper was already part of his repertoire. Robben was another player whose time at the club was cut short, but when Real Madrid come calling, very few players say no.

#2 The original no. 10 - Joe Cole

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

Joe Cole signed for Chelsea in 2003 from West Ham United and went on to make 281 appearances for the club, scoring 40 goals and providing 42 assists. In this list, three players have worn the no. 10 shirt for the club, but Cole was the first. He won three Premier Leagues, two FA Cups, and a League Cup. Cole was a key figure in all of the club's title-winning teams during his time.

Cole was exciting to watch as his pace accompanied with his short stature allowed him to get himself into dangerous positions. Cole went on to have a journeyman career after leaving the club. Perhaps his greatest achievement was helping convince the final player on this list to join the club during his season at Lille.

#1 The greatest - Eden Hazard

Leeds United v Chelsea - Capital One Cup Quarter-Final

Eden Hazard was one of the best players in the Premier League in the seven years he spent at Chelsea. Rivals often wanted to compare their best players to him and often fell short.

Hazard signed from Lille in 2012 after Chelsea won the Champions League. The Belgian went through all the phases as a player at the club, making 352 appearances across competitions and contributing 10 goals and 92 assists.

From being a young and exciting player with flair and skills to becoming the talisman of the club, Hazard was a key part of the team. As long as he was on the pitch, the fans knew the team could win.

Bar the 2015-2016 season, during which he suffered to find any form he was consistent in every other season. He won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup, and two Europa League titles with the Blues.

Numerous player of the month and year awards to his name made him one of the most decorated players over the last decade. His ability to dribble past opponents and finish with his left and right foot made him one of the most fouled players in the league.

Hazard's dream was to play for Real Madrid and they signed him in 2019 for over €100 million. However, it hasn't gone his way in Spain.

Edited by Aditya Singh