Blues Corner: Eidur Gudjohnsen 

Iceland is a largely ice-capped country in Europe occupied by the descendants of Norse and Gaelic settlers more popularly known as the Vikings. With a modest population of 3.7 lakhs, Iceland has managed to capture the attention of football fans across the globe thanks to its footballing ethos of late.

The video features some of Eidur Gudjohnsen’s best moments for Chelsea, including some of his finest strikes and a sneak peek into the lethal striking partnership he formed with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

An embodiment of the warrior spirit of the Vikings, Eidur Gudjohnsen is arguably the finest footballer to have emerged from Iceland. After joining Chelsea from Bolton Wanderers in June 2000, Gudjohnsen enjoyed a stellar stint at Stamford Bridge replete with several trophies and individual accolades.

After taking a while to hit his stride in West London in his first season, Gudjohnsen delivered on the promise in his second. He struck up one of the Premier League's finest striking partnerships with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, with the duo scoring a total of 52 goals between them across all competitions that season.

Gudjohnsen's game was not limited to his striking abilities. He was a number nine who was technically gifted and would often act as the link between attack and defense.

Eidur Gudjohnsen had an extremely successful Chelsea career

He showcased great vision and incredible creativity and eased Chelsea through the transition phase at the beginning of the 21st century before Jose Mourinho came in and transformed them into serial winners.

The arrival of the 'Special One' Jose Mourinho from Porto forced a lot of changes to be executed across the board at Chelsea. However, Gudjohnsen negotiated the changes with ease by virtue of his versatility and was able to keep his place under the new manager. He was nicknamed ‘Blond Maradona’ by Jose Mourinho.

He repaid Mourinho's trust by securing the winner against title-rivals Manchester United with a delicate dink over the goalkeeper, which was one for the highlight reel. Gujohnsen scored several stunning goals for Chelsea with a bicycle kick against Leeds United perhaps the pick of the lot.

Advertisement

As we've seen happen so often, the best players in Europe eventually get called up by the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona and the same happened to Gudjohnsen.

However, it was not before he had won three Premier League titles with Chelsea, which included back-to-back top-flight championships. He had also scored a total of 78 goals for the Blues and had become a cult hero among the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Gudjohnsen's passion for the club always set him apart and he was always willing to slot in at whatever position the team needed him to and play whatever role the manager would ask him to. His versatility and selflessness combined with his technical prowess easily make him one of the Premier League greats and a Chelsea legend.