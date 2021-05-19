Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City: Blues Player Ratings as they avenge FA Cup defeat | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea avenged their FA Cup final loss to Leicester City by defeating them 2-1 in the Premier League.

Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho combined to give the Blues a huge victory that boosted their top-four ambitions and dealt those of Leicester a hammer blow. Kelechi Iheanacho pulled one back for the visitors, but it proved to be a false dawn as Brendon Rodgers' side couldn't capitalize on Chelsea's wastefulness.

Should Liverpool win tomorrow against Burnley with a goal difference of more than one, the dethroned champions will move above Leicester into fourth place, leaving the Foxes needing a miracle on the final day.

Pretty much like the Wembley showpiece last week, Leicester failed to carve out many chances and there were no individual moments of magic to bail them out either.

Chelsea, having seen two goals denied by offside in the first half, found the breakthrough after Rudiger headed home a corner. Jorginho put the game beyond doubt with a nonchalant penalty.

Here are the player ratings for Chelsea from their Premier League game against Leicester City.

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

Mendy returned in goal for Chelsea after sitting out the FA Cup final and continued from where he left off. The Senegalese custodian was a calming presence in goal, although he was rarely tested, and excellent on the ball. However, he was denied a clean sheet after Iheanacho fired home from close range.

Reece James - 7/10

Impressed by his performance in the Wembley showpiece last week, Tuchel gave James another chance in the XI and the rigt-back once again didn't disappoint. He completed 93% of his passes and demonstrated his aerial skills, winning four duels. James' best moment of the match was arguably when he produced a vital block on Luke Thomas in stoppage time.

Thiago Silva - 7.5/10

Another solid performance from the veteran Brazilian, who kept Leicester's attackers at bay for most of the game and demonstrated his expansive passing range. He was also one of the more vocal players on the field.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

Silva was ably complimented in defense by the towering German, who also made his presence felt in attack with an important goal which finally broke the deadlock for Chelsea. He just loves scoring against Leicester.

3 - Each of Antonio Rüdiger's last three Premier League goals have all come against Leicester City, accounting for 50% of his total goal tally in the competition (3/6). Hunter. pic.twitter.com/RE2Uu4NL70 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 18, 2021

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7.5/10

The Chelsea skipper was in top form, running tirelessly down the right flank and linking up with his attackers. He played two key passes in the game and turned in a decent shift defensively, completing all three of his tackles and making two vital interceptions.

This is an Antonio Rudiger appreciation tweet.



BIG performance tonight! 💪 pic.twitter.com/mGuhIB57hI — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 18, 2021

N'Golo Kante - N/A

Kante's evening was cut short after he went off with slight discomfort. Chelsea will be assessing his problem and hoping that he'll be available for the all-important Champions League final.

Jorginho - 7.5/10

The Italian looked to make amends for his disappointing performance in the FA Cup final and turned in a lively performance. He broke Leicester down with his incisive through-balls and wrapped up the points with a cool penalty.

85% - Of Jorginho's 13 Premier League goals, 11 have been penalties (85%), the highest such ratio by any player with 10+ goals in the competition's history. Reliable. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 18, 2021

Ben Chilwell - 7/10

A night of redemption for Chilwell after the heartbreak against his former side last week. The ex-Leicester City full-back gave the Foxes no chance at the back and ran at them with full pelt to give them plenty of headaches. He made one key pass, three interceptions (joint-most in the game), and four clearances.

Christian Pulisic - 6.5/10

The American starlet was bright once again and stretched Leicester's defense with his intelligent movements from the flanks. However, given his immense potential, Chelsea fans will be demanding more from him.

Mason Mount - 8/10

Chelsea's 2020/21 Player of the Year justified his honor with another talismanic performance. He was all over Leicester and never gave them a moment's rest. A goal would've been the perfect icing on the cake.

Timo Werner - 6/10

His work-rate was unquestionable and he linked up to devastating effect with Mount and Pulisic. However, the German had tough luck finding a goal as he was denied twice in the first half, one for offside and the other for handball.

Substitutes

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

He was dispossessed by Wilfred Ndidi for Leicester's goal but otherwise proved to be a strong presence in midfield. The Croatian completed all four of his tackles.

Kurt Zouma - N/A

The Frenchman came on in the 88th minute to shore up the back-line but didn't really have much to do.

Olivier Giroud - N/A

He replaced Werner in stoppage time and didn't see much of the ball.