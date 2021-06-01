Chelsea looking to spend £200 million this summer following Champions League win - Reports

Champions League winners Chelsea are ready to spend upwards of £200 million on the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane and Adama Traore amongst others, according to English outlet Daily Star .

According to the aforementioned source, Chelsea have prepared a five-man shortlist for the upcoming transfer window to consolidate after winning their second Champions League title.

Going into the transfer window, Chelsea are keen to strengthen in a couple of areas, namely centre-forward and winger. According to the Daily Star, Chelsea are keeping tabs on Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku as well as want-away Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Despite winning the Champions League, the Blues have struggled to find a consistent source of goals this season. Timo Werner has failed to adapt to life in England while Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham are on their way out of the club.

So signing a proven Premier League goalscorer is on top of Thomas Tuchel's wishlist.

Chelsea looking to build on Champions League success

Since replacing Frank Lampard with Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea have looked like a different side altogether. However, the Blues are not going to sit on their laurels. Club owner Roman Abramovich is set to provide Tuchel with a transfer budget of £200 million to remain competitive next season.

Chelsea are seemingly looking to sign a new winger this summer. The West Londoners have been linked with a move for Wolves winger Adama Traore as well as Jonas Hofmann from Borussia Monchengladbach. Due to a lack of wingers at the club, Tuchel was forced to play Timo Werner out wide.

Chelsea currently only have Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech as out-and-out wingers, with Callum Hudson-Odoi likely to be sold this summer.

The reason why Chelsea are in search of a new winger is due to the fact that Hakim Ziyech is set to miss a month of football in January because of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Timo Werner has struggled in England so far. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The final man on Chelsea's five-man shortlist is AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The current French U-21 international is considered a cheaper alternative to Declan Rice with West Ham rumored to have set an asking price of over £100 million for their vice-captain.

