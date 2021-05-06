Chelsea looking to sell fringe players in crucial summer window - Reports 

Chelsea are famous for spending big in the summer transfer window and this off-season promises to be no different.

According to reports from Goal.com, the West London club are looking to sell fringe players in order to generate additional income which can be used to invest in new players.

With England left-back Ben Chilwell becoming a permanent fixture in the first team, Chelsea are willing to offload either Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri.

Chelsea to sell Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri ahead of summer transfer spree https://t.co/jvsYJeiL7Q — Nigeria Newsdesk (@NigeriaNewsdesk) May 6, 2021

Chelsea to offload deadwood to fund purchase

Ben Chilwell was a big-money signing for Chelsea last season, arriving from Leicester City for a fee of around £50 million. Despite Chilwell having an injury-hit season, neither Alonso nor Emerson were able to nail down a starting berth in Tuchel's side.

Emerson Palmieri is now Chelsea's backup left back. (Photo by Ian Walton - Pool/Getty Images)

Emerson Palmieri is the one most likely to leave Chelsea this summer. The 26-year-old Italian international had previously been linked with Serie A side Inter Milan but a move never materialized.

Tuchel, however, had positive things to say about Emerson:

"I am so happy for him. The guy suffers all the time from my decisions. We have three players for one position with Marcos Alonso, Ben Chilwell and Emerson."

"He is one of the nicest guys you can imagine. He’s always friendly, with unbelievable qualities."

Emerson Palmieri is set to play an important role for Italy in the upcoming European Championship. A decent showing at the Euros could increase his stock and possibly attract more buyers.

Both Alonso and Emerson Palmieri have contracts until 2022 with an option to extend by another year. With Marcos Alonso being the one with a higher wage, it will be more difficult for Chelsea to offload him.

Italy internationals Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri will be in the Champions League Final after Chelsea saw off Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregate https://t.co/zJd116Bzlt #UCL pic.twitter.com/EdSDgJwSri — footballitalia (@footballitalia) May 5, 2021

Apart from Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso, Chelsea are also looking to discard Olivier Giroud. The Blues are looking to bring in Romelu Lukaku or Erling Haaland in his place. With the club already having Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner as strikers, Giroud's time in West London is almost certain to come to an end.

Chelsea have had a resurgence in form since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. The German tactician has taken Chelsea to both the FA Cup final, where they will face Leicester Cit,y as well as into their third Champions League final where they will face off against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.