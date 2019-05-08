Chelsea lose appeal on FIFA's ban for two transfer windows

Chelsea's appeal on the transfer ban has been rejected by FIFA

What's the story?

Chelsea has been dealt a huge blow in their aspirations for the next season as they have lost the appeal to FIFA's transfer ban which was imposed on them. This would mean that Chelsea will not be allowed to sign any players during the next two transfer windows although the club still has an option to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The background

Chelsea was earlier given a ban on the next two transfer windows by FIFA for allegedly breaching regulations with respect to registration to foreign players. The club had sought an appeal on the ban which has been rejected by FIFA today.

The details

On investigating Chelsea's signing of foreign under-18 players, FIFA had imposed a ban of two transfer windows on the club for breaching the regulations in the same. Chelsea had appealed FIFA's decision and sought for the ban to be lifted. However, the appeal has been rejected by FIFA today.

However, the club will be allowed to sign under-16 players from UK during the ban. Chelsea can still appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for the ban to be lifted.

What's next?

Having lost the appeal, Chelsea will have to focus now on keeping hold of a few players who are on the verge of exit from the club. Eden Hazard is a notable name in this list as the Belgian is close to a move to Real Madrid in the summer.

Chelsea also has a few players who have been loaned out to a few clubs across Europe. A few of them might return to the club. Christian Pulisic, who was signed by the club in the previous transfer window and has been on loan in Borussia Dortmund since then will play for the club next season.