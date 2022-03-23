Chelsea have struck gold in terms of legacy manager Tuchel

Did the sanctions on Roman Abramovich arrive just in time for Chelsea? Is Thomas Tuchel the club's long-term manager?

In the last two decades, no team in European football has dealt with several manager turnovers with extraordinary success like the Blues: 14 managers, 21 trophies.

There was sympathy for some of those managers, many of whom had recently won major trophies, but the hire-and-fire policy has shown to be really effective.

All eight managers who won titles with the club during the Roman Abramovich era did so in their first season.

Only Jose Mourinho won one of a total of seven Premier League and Champions League crowns in his second season, with Premier League victories in 2006 and 2015.

Chelsea's success is due in large part to their hire-and-fire strategy, not in spite of it. After years of warning, there was finally acceptance from everyone that there would always be saloon doors at Stamford Bridge, and that was fine.

It was till it wasn't. The club must now take steps to become self-sufficient in the absence of their sugar daddy.

Chelsea need to abandon their hire-and-fire policy

Chelsea is going to lose Roman Abramovich as its manager

The reconstruction of Stamford Bridge should be the focus for future owner or owners. The club simply cannot compete with other major European clubs in terms of match-day revenue.

They will need more capacity and better business facilities if the new owner does not have Roman Abramovich's bottomless funds. And, in reality, anyone who does is probably not someone the club wants to bed with. The cohabitation was lovely but it has left an unsightly rash and a worrying itch.

However, stadiums are exorbitantly expensive. Tottenham paid £1 billion for their new home. The Blues will need to make two fundamental lifestyle adjustments in order to build.

They will need stability and a decrease in spending. Both those things would depend on Thomas Tuchel.

Abramovich is said to have spent more than £110 million on fired managers' compensation packages since taking over the club. Antonio Conte received the largest payout, estimated to be £26.6 million. This kind of waste is no longer: a) a viable alternative, or b) required.

Tuchel would have been fired if Vladimir Putin had not invaded Ukraine and if he had not won the title this season. That was the reality of managing this club, a job Tuchel had accepted knowing that a tenure at Stamford Bridge advances both your career and your money balance.

However, for the first time in 20 years, Chelsea's power dynamic has switched from club to manager. Tuchel holds all of the cards in this relationship.

Chelsea's problem is that they are clinging to him without considering how much they will have to spend to get rid of him.

Tuchel is right man at the right time for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is the right man to take Chelsea forward

Chelsea are really fortunate to have Tuchel on board. It's difficult to see any of his predecessors handling this storm with such elegance and humility.

He's a fantastic manager, a wonderful human being, and the perfect person to have when stability is essential. All they have to do is persuade him to stay.

Chelsea could be in for an exciting moment. Although the uncontrolled success has been amazing, it's difficult not to be envious of what the 'heritage managers' at Manchester City and Liverpool are doing.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have genuine relationships with their fans. There is a true, mutual love between both teams' fans and managers that has never been fully developed at Stamford Bridge.

Also, perhaps, most importantly, those managers have the final say on moves. Players are bought to fit their system, not the club's ambitions for triumph.

Romelu Lukaku was (and arguably still is) one of Europe's top strikers, but he is unsuited to Tuchel's approach.

The Blues can no longer spend £100 million on a player without considering how that player will perform for the club under the current manager. Aside from Lukaku, Tuchel has masterfully molded the squad to suit his approach.

Despite the fact that he did not sign any of the players, this is certainly his team. Aside from the defense, this Chelsea group does not appear to be in desperate need of significant investment.

They may struggle to compete with City and Liverpool without additions, but they are already struggling. Any new additions, regardless of cost, can and should be made with Tuchel in mind.

Expectations must be reduced, but not to the point where no trophies are possible. Chelsea's squad is full of fantastically skilled players who are used to winning the biggest knockout games.

They have some very exciting academy products who are presently on loan. Of course, whether they can keep all of those players depends on who takes over the club.

Whoever the next owner is, Tuchel will be their first port of call. They have lucked out in finding the best manager to guide them into the unknown, and they must beg him to stay. The Blues must evolve into Thomas Tuchel's army.

