Chelsea and Manchester United express interest in 6’5 striker: Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United have both reportedly expressed an interest in signing Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic.

The 24-year-old target man scored six times in 15 Bundesliga appearances last season, having missed the first half of the season due to a shoulder injury.

According to Manuel Veth of Transfermarkt, Manchester United and Chelsea are amongst a host of clubs chasing the Austrian international, with Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund all holding talks with the player.

Kalajdzic was heavily linked with a move to the Blues last year and could be available for a cut-price fee this summer due to only having one year left on his current contract.

Thomas Tuchel's side may soon be in the market for a new centre-forward, with current-record-signing Romelu Lukaku heavily linked with a move back to Inter Milan following a disastrous return to Stamford Bridge last term.

The Red Devils are also on the hunt for a striker, with 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo not getting any younger and Marcus Rashford out of form.

Chelsea set to rival Manchester United for star Serie A midfielder

According to Football.London, the Blues are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who has fallen out of favour at the Allianz Stadium.

The 27-year-old central midfielder played 45 times for the Old Lady last term, but only has one year left on his current deal. L'Equipe have claimed that the French international has asked to leave the Turin giants this summer, with a host of major Premier League clubs reportedly interested in his services.

Football.London have reported that Chelsea may soon be on the hunt for a new midfielder, as the west London outfit are willing to listen to good offers for Jorginho and N'Golo Kante, both of whom are out of contract next year.

The report also claims that Ruben Loftus-Cheek has attracted interest from Serie A clubs, but the Englishman would have to take a paycut on his current wage of £150,000 per week. The Blues also have Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour coming back into their ranks following loan spells away, but their futures are as yet undecided.

