Chelsea and Manchester United monitoring Premier League striker’s situation: Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United are among a number of clubs reportedly monitoring Jamie Vardy's situation at Leicester City.

According to 90min, the two Premier League giants are interested in the forward, who is yet to hold talks with his current club over an extension to his contract, which expires next summer.

The 35-year-old forward scored 15 goals in 25 top-flight appearances last term and has established himself as one of English football's leading strikers in recent years.

Vardy became the first non-league player to cost £1 million in 2012 when he moved from Fleetwood Town to Leicester. The forward has since gone on to become one of the Foxes' all-time greatest players, scoring 164 goals for the club and helping them secure the Premier League title in 2016.

The relentless attacker retired from England duty shortly after the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a record of seven goals in 26 caps. With Chelsea and Manchester United both desperate for a centre-forward this summer, Vardy seems a viable option for either club.

With Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly seeking a move away from Old Trafford, new boss Erik ten Hag wants to bring a forward in who will buy into his high-pressing style. The veteran attacker has shown no signs of slowing down, despite being in his mid-30s.

Meanwhile, the Blues are seeking a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who re-joined Inter Milan this summer following a disastrous season back in English football.

Manchester United and Chelsea hoping to capatilse on Leicester City turmoil

The Midlands club are the only side in Europe's top five leagues to have not signed a single player during the current window.

Brendan Rodgers endured a disappointing campaign as they finished with far fewer points than the previous year. On top of that, several of their biggest stars have been linked with moves away from the club.

Sky Sports have claimed that club captain Kasper Schmeichel is set for a medical at Ligue 1 side Nice following 11 years at the King Power Stadium. Their best midfielder Youri Tielemans is also rumored to be leaving as he only has one year left on his current contract.

According to The Guardian, the Foxes have also rejected a £50 million bid from Newcastle United for playmaker James Maddison. The Magpies are also said to be chasing winger Harvey Barnes.

