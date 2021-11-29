Chelsea and Manchester United players react to their 1-1 draw in the Premier League

Two of the biggest teams in the Premier League, Chelsea and Manchester United, went head-to-head at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening. Chances were few and far between in the first half but the game improved drastically in the second 45.

Jadon Sancho and Jorginho were on the scoresheet for Manchester United and Chelsea respectively as the two giants played out a 1-1 draw, marking their third consecutive stalemate in the Premier League.

As expected, the high-profile encounter has got the players buzzing, many of whom have turned to social media to express themselves.

Here is a look at how the two sets of

players reacted to the 1-1 draw between Chelsea and Manchester United

Chelsea

Mason Mount

Chelsea poster boy Mason Mount did not start against Manchester United on Sunday. He came off the bench in the 78th minute and tried his best to do something worth noting. Unfortunately, he came up empty-handed.

The England international has commended his team for fighting until the end.

His tweet read:

“Heart until the end.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi had a quiet game by his standards and was left to rue the big chance he missed against Manchester United in the 35th minute. Had the Chelsea academy graduate been a tad more clinical, the Blues would have had the opener in the first half itself.

Taking to Twitter, Hudson-Odoi has pledged to bounce back in the next match. He tweeted:

“I should have scored and we should have left with 3 points, but we will try to make it right next game!!😤💙”

Callum Hudson-Odoi @Calteck10 I should have scored and we should have left with 3 points, but we will try to make it right next game!!😤💙 I should have scored and we should have left with 3 points, but we will try to make it right next game!!😤💙 https://t.co/4lA4XWjrLm

Antonio Rudiger

Against Manchester United, Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger produced another exceptional showing at the back. At the opposite end, he missed a glorious chance to win the game for Chelsea and hit the bar on another occasion. After an eventful night at Stamford Bridge, Rudiger has apologized for the miss but is hopeful of bouncing back strongly on Wednesday.

Rudiger tweeted:

“Should have scored that last second chance 🤦🏾‍♂️ It's a shame we couldn't reward ourselves for today's performance, but we will go again for 3 points on Wednesday 🤞🏾⚽ “

Antonio Rüdiger @ToniRuediger #AlwaysBelieve Should have scored that last second chance 🤦🏾‍♂️ It's a shame we couldn't reward ourselves for today's performance, but we will go again for 3 points on Wednesday 🤞🏾⚽ #Hustle Should have scored that last second chance 🤦🏾‍♂️ It's a shame we couldn't reward ourselves for today's performance, but we will go again for 3 points on Wednesday 🤞🏾⚽ #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve https://t.co/fRlxHVWcvh

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel gave Timo Werner the nod to lead the attack against Manchester United on Sunday. Romelu Lukaku, who returned from over a month-long absence due to injury, finally stepped onto the pitch in the 82nd minute.

The Belgian tried to get involved in the game but failed to do anything significant. Lukaku is not happy with the stalemate but has urged his team to look ahead.

He posted: “Not the result we wanted but we move on.. 🤞🏿”

Thiago Silva

Veteran defender Thiago Silva was one of Chelsea’s most dependable performers against Manchester United on Sunday evening. Not only did he keep a lid on the Manchester United attackers, but he also won the penalty the restored parity for Chelsea.

The former PSG man has claimed Chelsea deserved more, but is determined to bounce back. Silva tweeted:

“It was not the result that we would have liked, we certainly deserved more!! But this is the Premier League and we'll keep fighting, let's go Chelsea FC”

Thiago Silva @tsilva3 It was not the result that we would have liked, we certainly deserved more!! But this is the Premier League and we'll keep fighting, let's go @ChelseaFC It was not the result that we would have liked, we certainly deserved more!! But this is the Premier League and we'll keep fighting, let's go @ChelseaFC https://t.co/A1aycCpbIu

Jorginho

Chelsea star Jorginho endured a relatively sub-par outing against Manchester United on Sunday. His failure to deal with Bruno Fernandes’s ball led to Jadon Sancho’s opener, but he partially redeemed himself by scoring the much-needed equalizer.

The Italian has admitted his mistake, pledging to learn from it. On Instagram, the Euro winner wrote:

“Tough game. That mistake hurts but need to learn from that and put the head up and move forward. Proud of this team we never give up.

onto the next one! 💪🏻”

