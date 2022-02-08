Chelsea and Manchester United willing to double Barcelona's wage offer to 22-year-old: Reports 

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are looking to throw a spanner into Barcelona's plans of extending Ronald Araujo's contract. According to a recent report from SPORT, the Blues and Red Devils are willing to offer double the wages that Barca are prepared to offer to the Uruguayan.

Ronald Araujo has been a revelation for Barcelona. Playing alongside Barca legend Gerard Pique, Araujo has churned out several great and consistent performances for the Blaugrana.

The 22-year-old was signed by Barca from Uruguayan club Boston River back in 2018 for €4.70 million. Araujo was just 18-year-old when he moved to Catalunya and played for Barca's B team for two years. The Uruguayan made his senior debut for the Blaugrana during the 2020-21 season.

Since then, Araujo has made 64 appearances for the Catalans and has now become a regular starter under new manager Xavi Hernandez. Xavi, who was impressed by Araujo's performances, has advised the board to extend the centerback's current contract which runs out in 2023. Araujo has also loved playing for Barca and takes great pride in wearing Barca's shirt.

Considering the player's interest to continue his stint with Barca, many experts thought that the Catalans would have a cake walk while convincing the Uruguayan to extend his contract. However, that hasn't transpired to be the case, hence evoking interest from other clubs.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes [ @orioldomenech 🥇] | Ronald Araujo has much better offers from Chelsea and Manchester United compared to Barcelona’s offer. #fcblive 🚨🚨[ @orioldomenech🥇] | Ronald Araujo has much better offers from Chelsea and Manchester United compared to Barcelona’s offer. #fcblive https://t.co/JXI4e2r1QY

According to a recent report from SPORT, Barcelona could end up losing Ronald Araujo to either Chelsea or Manchester United. Both English clubs are reportedly ready to offer twice the wages that Barca are willing to pay to the Urguayan.

Barca fans will have to wait and see whether these tempting offers have the power to allure Araujo to the Premier League. But it certainly looks like an impossible deal considering the player's interest in being part of the current "Barcelona project" led by manager Xavi Hernandez.

