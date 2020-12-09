Chelsea midfield ace believes the Blues have one of the best squads in Europe

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz believes that there are currently not many squads that are better than the Blues in Europe.

Despite creating several chances against Krasnodar in the final game of Group E in the Champions League on Tuesday, Chelsea could only manage a 1-1 draw.

A much-changed Chelsea side can be excused for dropping points though, as they have been impressive in recent games and have not lost too many points.

Kai Havertz bullish about the Chelsea squad

Having joined Chelsea for a club-record £72 million in the summer transfer window, the German is yet to fully adapt to life in west London.

Unlike Havertz, the likes of Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech have hit the ground running after suffering early injury setbacks, while Timo Werner has been a regular in the team. Werner’s overall displays for the Blues have been impressive, even though he has scored just four goals in the Premier League.

Havertz feels the chemistry between the new signings is getting better, and they have some good players in the squad.

Havertz answered when he was quizzed if there are teams with better squad depth than Chelsea:

“I think not many. We have a lot of good players in our team but I think we all know that we have to improve a lot because we have new players, we have young players and the connection is getting better off the pitch and on the pitch.”

Unlike last season, Chelsea have quality players to bring on when things are not going their way in matches this season. The likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Matteo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic, and Antonio Rudiger have not even featured regularly for the Blues this season, and that shows the quality of the first-team players they have at their disposal.

One of the biggest worries for Frank Lampard was the Blues’ defense, but the trio of Edouard Mendy, Ben Chilwell, and Thiago Silva have managed to fortify the back-line.

With the new signings clicking well, Chelsea are just two points behind Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur. Not many expected Chelsea to mount a title challenge in the top flight, but with the caliber of players they have got in their squad, they could go all the way.

Chelsea will next take on Everton away from home in the Premier League in what could be a tricky game for Lampard’s side.