Chelsea midfielder considering loan exit following Thomas Tuchel's arrival - Reports 

According to the Athletic, Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour is considering asking Chelsea for a loan move away from the club in this window

The 19-year-old is considering leaving Chelsea on loan in January before the end of the transfer window to boost his chances of making the Scotland squad going for the Euros in the summer.

Gilmour, who moved to Chelsea from Rangers flourished under Frank Lampard. He was once again impressive in Sunday’s FA Cup win over Luton Town.

However, the young Scot believes opportunities will be limited under newly appointed head coach Thomas Tuchel, as he looks to give N’Golo Kante and Jorginho more regular action.

Billy Gilmour🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 vs Luton Town#FACup



-92% pass rate

-75 accurate passes

-36 passes in final 3rd

-13 long balls 🎯

-90 touches

-4 duels won

-1 tackle

-1 interception

-4 recoveries

-2 aerials won



BILLIESTA 🙌🏼🔥🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/xY5mY9tbQ5 — 𝙍𝙚𝙮 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙝𝙤 🇵🇾 (@Rey_Blues30) January 24, 2021

The midfielder had been linked with a move away this month during Frank Lampard's tenure, prior to his sacking on Monday night.

Before his sacking, Lampard said on Sunday, following the 3-1 win against Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round that Gilmour could depart temporarily until the end of the season.

"In the short term for me, looking at things today, he won’t be going out on loan. Of course, we’ll keep that slightly open until the end of the month, but Billy is a Chelsea player, and the level he showed today highlights why he is a Chelsea player in the middle of the park."

Billy Gilmour considering Chelsea future with the depature of Frank Lampard

Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League

With Frank Lampard’s departure and the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, several players will begin to consider their futures at the club.

While some are set to benefit from the new development, others are expected to lose out, and one of them could be Billy Gilmour.

Gilmour was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s matchday squad to face Wolves on Wednesday as the new Chelsea boss took charge of his first game in the Premier League.

Thank you for giving me an opportunity and for your faith and trust in me. It's been an honour to learn from you. 💙 pic.twitter.com/1GhQUIClLq — Billy Gilmour (@billygilmourrr) January 25, 2021

Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers are thought to be keen on a move for their former academy prospect, while top-half Championship sides have also been interested in taking the young midfielder for the rest of the season.