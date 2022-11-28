Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek attracting shock interest from European giants: Reports

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has reportedly popped up on the radar of AC Milan as a potential arrival in the near future.

Loftus-Cheek, 26, has established himself as a first-team starter for Chelsea under the helm of new manager Graham Potter. After featuring in just 18 starts across all competitions last campaign, he has already started 14 matches in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

A box-to-box operator renowned for his passing and dribbling, the 10-cap England international has been with the Blues since 2004. Since making his senior debut, he has helped his boyhood club lift five trophies, including two Premier League titles in 2015 and 2017.

According to Calciomercato journalist Daniele Longo, Loftus-Cheek has emerged as a transfer target for AC Milan. This came following discussions between the club and the player's agency Stellar Group. Rennes forward Jeremy Doku has also been identified as a potential arrival.

Loftus-Cheek, who has a contract until June 2024, has scored 13 goals and laid out 17 assists in 142 overall appearances for the Blues. Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are all out of contract next summer.

Hence, Chelsea could be interested in delving deep into the winter transfer market for a first-choice midfielder if Loftus-Cheek leaves.

According to GOAL, the west London outfit have been linked with a number of midfielders. They include Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Frenkie de Jong, Moises Caicedo, Edson Alvarez, Bruno Guimaraes, Adrien Rabiot and Romeo Lavia.

Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini ideal fit for Chelsea, says Carlo Garganese

Speaking to Give Me Sport, reputed journalist Carlo Garganese stated that Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini would be an ideal fit at Stamford Bridge. However, he asserted that it would be next to impossible to prise him away from his boyhood club. He elaborated:

"Pellegrini, I think he would suit and fit the team, for sure. I think he's a top player. He's worthy of a top club like Chelsea. But the problem is with Pellegrini is he's Roman born and bred, a Roma fan, has a huge association and connection with the club and the city."

He added:

"And we've seen in the past, this is a very Roman thing that Roma players, even world-class ones that could play for the best teams in the world, they don't generally leave Roma."

Pellegrini, 26, has been a pillar in the Giallorossi's midfield for the past five terms. He has scored 39 goals and contributed 50 assists in 211 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A outfit.

