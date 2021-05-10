Chelsea midfielder set to snub loan offers this summer to fight for a place in the team - Reports

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher wants to fight for his place in the Blues team next season after impressing on loan at West Bromwich Albion.

Gallagher has been compared to another academy graduate, Mason Mount, for putting in some impressive displays in the West Brom midfield.

A report by The Sun claims Gallagher does not want to move out on loan next summer despite knowing well that competition for places in the Chelsea midfield is high.

He wants to stay and fight for a place, and should he fail to break into the Chelsea squad, a move in January next year is more likely.

#NUFC one of three Premier League clubs reportedly interested in a loan move for Chelsea's Conor Gallagherhttps://t.co/FwbVEWqFmT pic.twitter.com/pfyEYDYXPN — The Chronicle (@ChronicleNUFC) May 9, 2021

Gallagher has made 29 appearances for West Brom across all competitions, and despite their relegation from the Premier League, he has impressed in a midfield role for the Baggies.

Thomas Tuchel has been monitoring the Chelsea academy product’s performances

Considering Gallagher has a long-term contract with Chelsea – until 2025 – he is expected to feature at some point in the future.

The 21-year old’s tenacious displays in central midfield have impressed Thomas Tuchel. The manager revealed last month that it wasn’t clear if Gallagher would make the grade at Chelsea, before going on to add that the midfielder is improving.

“It is not only my decision, it his responsibility to show up and this is what he does. It is not the moment to take decisions now for Conor but I am very aware that he is still our player.

“The momentum now is that we have crucial weeks ahead of us, and for him and his mission at West Brom also.

“So he fought his way through as a loan player which is very impressive and he never stops improving. He is a very regular player for West Brom and I wish that he can stay totally focused on that and when it is the moment and the situation to decide, we will decide - but it is clearly not now,” Tuchel said in April.

Conor Gallagher to snub loan offers as he aims to force his way into boss Thomas Tuchel’s plans this summer. And he is determined not to give up his long-held Stamford Bridge dream. [sun] — Williams CFC©️ (@CFCNewsReport) May 9, 2021

Gallagher is still only 21, and has a long career ahead of him. Considering how well the likes of Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, and Jorginho have done under Tuchel, it will be hard for Gallagher to break into the Chelsea playing XI on a regular basis next season.