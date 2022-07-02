Chelsea monitoring developments and could hijack Manchester United's deal for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong 

Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to sign Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. The Blues are keeping tabs on his situation amid reports that De Jong is close to completing a move to Old Trafford.

As per a report in The Guardian, Chelsea could make a move for De Jong this summer. They are ready to pounce on a chance to sign the midfielder should talks with Manchester United break down.

Jacob Steinberg @JacobSteinberg #cfc Chelsea watching developments with Frenkie de Jong. Manchester United still favourites to sign the Barca midfielder but he has admirers at Chelsea. Meanwhile deals for Ake and Sterling progressing theguardian.com/football/2022/… Chelsea watching developments with Frenkie de Jong. Manchester United still favourites to sign the Barca midfielder but he has admirers at Chelsea. Meanwhile deals for Ake and Sterling progressing theguardian.com/football/2022/… #cfc

The Red Devils have reportedly agreed €65 million plus add-ons fee with Barcelona for the Dutchman (according to the same report). Erik ten Hag is keen on reuniting with the former Ajax midfielder, who played a vital role for the Eredivisie side under Ten Hag.

Chelsea were reportedly interested in the midfielder back in 2019 when he moved to Barcelona. Thomas Tuchel is said to be an admirer of the 25-year-old and is interested in working with him.

Manchester United target keen on Barcelona stay amid Chelsea interest

Frenkie de Jong is looking to stay at Barcelona amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United. The Dutchman recently claimed that he has had no communication from Barcelona regarding a possible transfer.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Frenkie: "Of course I hear about the links to Manchester United, but the people in charge of the club (Barça) didn't tell me anything. So then I will assume that there is no agreement, and that nothing is going on. So then I won't worry about it too." Frenkie: "Of course I hear about the links to Manchester United, but the people in charge of the club (Barça) didn't tell me anything. So then I will assume that there is no agreement, and that nothing is going on. So then I won't worry about it too."

While speaking to AD.nl, de Jong said:

"Of course I hear about the links to Manchester United, but the people in charge of the club (Barça) didn't tell me anything. So then I will assume that there is no agreement, and that nothing is going on. So then I won't worry about it too. If I have been in contact with Ten Hag? I won't tell you this. I wouldn't tell you this if it was about another manager or club too. I did talk with Xavi about next season, but that was just about football, about the squad and what is needed to improve."

When quizzed about Barcelona's financial situation and how his transfer could help them, he said:

"I understand that. But the club didn't tell me anything. They didn't propose anything to me, so I am assuming that nothing is going on. I have never felt regret regarding choosing Barca, definitely not. Barca is the club of my dreams, it has been since I was a kid."

The Blues are also in talks with Juventus over a transfer for de Jong's former Ajax teammate, Matthijs de Ligt.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far