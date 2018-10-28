Opinion: Chelsea must resolve their striker issues if they are to compete for the Premier League

Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud are finding it hard to score goals for Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC must solve their striker problem as soon as possible if they want to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League. The Blues find themselves in a situation where their strikers are just unable to find the back of the net.

The team management faces a lot of problems when their main marksman is not scoring and it is only a matter of time before Chelsea starts finding it hard to get results going their way.

Chelsea FC currently has two strikers in their ranks, Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud. Morata was signed for a club record €66 million ahead of the 2017/18 season and is yet to even begin justifying his exorbitant price tag.

The Spaniard scored only 11 goals in his debut season in the Premier League and has managed only 2 in 8 appearances this season. It might be a case of lack of confidence with Alvaro Morata as he has been a bleak shadow of the player he was in his final year at Real Madrid.

Olivier Giroud has 4 assists in 8 appearances this season

Olivier Giroud was signed for €17 million from London rivals Arsenal in January, mainly as a back up for Morata. Giroud has scored just 5 goals in 28 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions.

Though he doesn't score, Giroud is very active in the final third and sets up teammates at will, racking up 4 assists in 8 appearances this season. If Giroud starts scoring goals, it is very likely that Maurizio Sarri will make him the first choice striker at Chelsea because of Morata's poor form.

It is not that goal-scoring chances have eluded the talismanic duo, they've missed a number of absolute sitters in front of goal. They're often figures of immense frustration on the field as they try too hard to score goals.

Chelsea has had problems with their front-men in the past and are not alien to the striker problem. The biggest example of this would be that of Fernando Torres. Interestingly, Torres also wore the number 9. Morata wore the number 9 in his first season at Chelsea before changing to 29 this year.

According to Metro UK, Mauro Icardi could replace Morata at Chelsea FC

It might be time to look past Morata and make investments in the upcoming transfer window. According to Metro UK, Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi is the No.1 choice to replace Alvaro Morata at Chelsea. Icardi would be a good signing for Chelsea as he is currently one of the most lethal strikers in the Serie A.

A misfiring striker will not help the cause of the team and the blues could also consider recalling Michy Batshuayi and Tammy Abraham who are currently on loan at Valencia and Aston Villa respectively.

Michy has had a troubled stint at Chelsea but could be the ideal striker for Sarri-ball. Tammy is a talented youngster who has the potential to become one of the greatest strikers in Europe

Chelsea is one of the title contenders this season and must find a solution to their striker problem as soon as possible. The red-hot form of Eden Hazard has rendered their striker problem moot but there will be an odd game or two when the Belgian isn't at his best and that is when Chelsea will find it really hard to get a positive result. It remains to be seen as to what lies in store for Chelsea at the end of this season.