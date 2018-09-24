Chelsea need to get a few things right if they're to challenge for the title

Shambhu Ajith

Sarri has quite a few things to figure out

Chelsea created a number of chances against the Hammers at the London Stadium yesterday. In fact, they should have been up by a couple of goals by the time West Ham had their first big chance in the 30th minute as Antonio shot high from a Felipe Anderson through ball.

Antonio had another go a minute later and Chelsea were lucky to survive the scare this time. The next big chance that Chelsea got was from a Willian cross. Unfortunately, it was Kante who was trying to get at the end of that ball and quite understandably, he couldn't do much with it.

Rudiger came off injured and Luiz headed the ball into row Z after being left unmarked in the box. Morata should have got them the win in the 69th minute but his attempt to lob the ball over the keeper didn't bear fruit as Fabianski absorbed it with his face.

But the chance of the game fell for Andriy Yarmolenko as Snodgrass picked him out at the far post with a lovely curler. With the goal gaping, he chose to hit the advertisement hoardings instead. Subsequently, for the Blues, Kante would scuff his shot about 8 minutes later as Chelsea were forced to settle for a point.

A few questions immediately cropped up.

Yes, Kante's new role is exciting. But could he, perhaps, be used in a different capacity? Kovacic could very well be the one whipping the balls in from the right wing and Kante could be the midfielder who covers for Alonso.

That's a problem that Sarri could address in a pretty straightforward manner. But the tide suggests that Kante will continue in his floating role while Jorginho and Kovacic combine to do the dirty work in the centre of the park. Maybe a shuffle would do them a world of good.

It is also quite natural that Sarri wants to make an impact straight away and to a great extent, he has succeeded in doing so. But was fielding a super strong XI against PAOK a tactical oversight? Chelsea's performance suggested that several of their players weren't at the top of their game.

More than anything, it's Chelsea's lack of a dependable striker that is the most worrying. Morata still looks off pace and Giroud's greatest strength, of late, has not been his goalscoring. Hazard can bring in the goals but can he keep it up for the entire season?

Martin Keown, while speaking to BBC's Match of the day programme, dismissed Chelsea's chances of winning the title this season. He did not dismiss Chelsea's or Sarri's credentials but he suggested that Liverpool are looking superior and more well-rounded in this campaign.

He said,

"You takeover a team and it's about the blueprint you want. What is the message you want to get over to your players? And I can see that with the way they are."

"And I like the way they move the ball. It's one touch and it's two touch. When you lose the ball, every manager wants their team to get back quickly. They all retreat. This team do it really very well. If they can't win it, they get back and they all run back into a nice, solid shape."

"Well organised, well drilled, and players who know their responsibilities in the team. You've got to have a clear vision as a manager, impart that knowledge to the player and the players must carry it out."

"The only thing missing today was the final third. They didn't have that extra zip."

Keown went on to add that Chelsea's strikers are going to be their biggest problem this season.

"Eden Hazard is the goalscorer and the other two haven't joined the party yet. That's almost criminal. You need forwards who can score."

"Morata had a great opportunity, came off the bench and needed to take that chance but he didn't. It's not quite happening. This is why they won't be champions but they're not far away. The manager says they're another year away, and a cutting edge."

In response to that, Gary Neville added an interesting point.

"You think about Salah last year. Hazard will have to score 40 goals this year for Chelsea to get close to challenging for the league. If he doesn't they won't get into the top four."

All may not be rosy for Sarri even though the Premier League table might suggest otherwise. These concerns need to be addressed before they can call themselves worthy contenders. But they still might just have enough fuel to go shoulder to shoulder with City and Liverpool this season. After all, Sarriball is a thing of beauty, innit?