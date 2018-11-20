Chelsea transfer news: Blues make offer for Real Madrid superstar, swap deal involving Eden Hazard and more - 20th November 2018

Atharva Gosavi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.66K // 20 Nov 2018, 21:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

N'Golo Kante has taken a fresh twist regarding his Chelsea future

Hello and welcome to the daily Chelsea transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Chelsea transfer news and rumours!

Season 2018-19 has panned out as it was projected, with the Blues being jotted down as one of the title contenders for the Premier League title. They are currently placed 3rd in the table with 28 points from 12 games - only 4 behind table-toppers Manchester City.

Jorginho was Chelsea's premier signing in the summer and the Italian has proven to be worthy of every penny the Blues forked out to acquire his services. Kovacic, too, has fitted seamlessly in the lineup.

However, Chelsea's fine results in the league and the Champions League are far from convincing Sarri to refrain from signing new players.

Without further ado, let's have a look at the stories the rumour mill has churned out regarding the Londoners.

#3 N'Golo Kante takes a fresh twist regarding Chelsea future

The Chelsea hierarchy were biting their nails regarding N'Golo Kante's future at the Stamford Bridge but the Frenchman seems to have made up his mind to stay at the club, affording relief to the club and its fans.

According to Goal.com, the World Cup winner is open to penning a new deal. The Blues are hoping to tie him down to a new record-breaking £290,000-a-week deal.

Kante earns £150,000-a-week, with his current contract set to expire in 2021. His contract renewal alongside that of teammate Eden Hazard are top priorities for Chelsea in the coming weeks.

#2 Chelsea make offer for Real Madrid star Isco

According to Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda via Express, Chelsea are eyeing a move for Real Madrid playmaker Isco.

The Spanish playmaker has fallen down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu and Inda reckons a move away from the capital could be on the horizon.

"They consider that Isco is not involved in the group, that he is doing his thing, that he is having problems with his weight… so he is thinking of going to the Premier League.

“He has an offer from Chelsea and another from Pep Guardiola at Manchester City."

“I think that in a style of play like City’s he could do very well.

“Cristiano Ronaldo did not like to play with him because he said he kept the game a lot.”

#1 Real Madrid offer Gareth Bale in exchange for Eden Hazard

Real Madrid have been in hot pursuit of Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard for almost a year. In their attempts to sweeten the deal, Los Blancos have offered Gareth Bale in lieu for the Belgian.

Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda revealed the plot via Express as he said:

"Real Madrid are pressing very hard to sign Hazard in January,”

“The last chance for Chelsea to take a pasture for the player is this winter."

“It is possible to barter with Bale."

Real Madrid are keen on upgrading their squad as they lie in the 6th place with 20 points from 12 games in the LaLiga.

For more Chelsea transfer news and rumours, visit our Chelsea Transfer News page.