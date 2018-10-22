Chelsea News: Eden Hazard injured, Agreement with Conte close and more - 22nd October 2018

Southampton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

All the latest Chelsea news and rumours from today in one place.

#1 Eden Hazard injured before the Manchester United game

Eden Hazard reportedly picked up an injury before the game vs Manchester United on Saturday. The Blues star has a back injury and is set to sit out of the Europa League clash at BATE Borisov.

Hazard had a tough time during the United game with Ashley Young always on his back. The Belgian had an average game for the first time this season. Reports now suggest that it was down to the injury and he exaggerated it by playing that game.

His availability for the Burnley game on Sunday is also in doubt. Should he miss that game as well, Maurizio Sarri might give him an extra game off when they host Derby County in the League Cup next week.

#2 Marco Ianni charged by The FA

Chelsea coach, Marco Ianni has been charged by The FA for his behaviour during the 2-2 draw vs Manchester United. The Italian ran down the touchline after Ross Barkley equalized in the 96th minute and celebrated in Jose Mourinho's face.

The coach was asked to apologise to Mourinho by Sarri as soon as the Chelsea manager came to know about it. The Red Devils manager revealed that he did receive the apology and also accepted it.

“I don't think he deserves more than what he got. He apologised to me, I accept his apologies. I think he deserves a second chance. I don't think he deserves to be sacked. I don't think he deserves anything more than the fact his club was strong with him,” said Jose.

#3 Chelsea close to agreeing a deal with Conte

Reports in Corriere dello Sport suggest that Chelsea are set to agree a deal with Antonio Conte. The Blues are keen on removing him from their paybooks – their method of paying his compensation after his sacking.

With reports of Conte set to take over at Real Madrid, Chelsea are hoping that they will no longer have to pay him. The Italian manager's lawyers are now in talks with the Premier League side to find an agreement that will suit all parties.