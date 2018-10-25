×
Chelsea News: 2 players out of BATE clash, Sarri eyes World-Class winger and more – 24th October 2018

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
575   //    25 Oct 2018, 01:15 IST

Southampton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Southampton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

All the latest Chelsea news in one place!

#1 Hazard and Jorginho out of BATE clash

Maurizio Sarri has confirmed that Eden Hazard and Jorginho will be missing the BATE Borisov clash for different reasons. The manager was talking in the pre-match press conference when he revealed the players who will be out of the match.

Hazard has picked up an injury and will be sitting out of the game. He reportedly has a back injury and his availability for the game vs Burnley is also in doubt.

Jorginho, meanwhile, is set be rested by Sarri. The manager confirmed that the Italian midfielder will not be a part of the squad on Thursday as he needs some much-deserved rest.

#2 Rugani up for sale

Juventus have reportedly done a U-turn and have now decided they will be cashing in on Danielle Rugani. The central defender was a target for Sarri over the summer but the Serie A side refused to sell him.

The Italian champions have been in talks over a new contract and the stalling in negotiations has changed things. The Old Lady are not willing to hold any further talks and will sell him next summer as per CalcioMercato.

Sarri worked with Rugani at Empoli. The Italian defender had joined the Serie B side on loan before heading back to Juventus.

#3 Chelsea in for Lozano

Chelsea have been looking for a winger and have set sights on Hirving Lozano reports CalcioMercato. The Italian publication claims that Sarri has asked Chelsea to sign the Mexican as a replacement for Willian.

The 23-year-old has been in stunning form since the World Cup and was a target for several clubs in the summer. Barcelona reportedly came close to signing him but could not get a deal done. Inter Milan have also been linked with him while Bayern Munich and Manchester United were also rumoured to be interested in him.

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
