Chelsea News: Australian international Sam Kerr signs for the WSL leaders

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 Nov 2019, 14:15 IST SHARE

Sam Kerr

What's the story?

Australian striker Sam Kerr is set to make her debut in Europe after Chelsea Women announced that she has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club earlier today.

In case you didn't know...

Kerr is widely believed to be one of the best strikers in the world, leading the all-time goalscoring charts in the top leagues in Australia and the United States.

The 26-year-old previously played for Chicago Red Stars in America's top division of women's football, the NWSL, and was recently named the league's Most Valuable Player after netting 19 goals in 23 games. She guided the side to the NWSL Championship final but missed out on the title to North Carolina Courage.

Kerr, who also split her time between the US side and Australian outfit Perth Glory, scored five goals at the World Cup this summer and led Australia to the last 16 stage of the tournament.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea have now announced that Kerr has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club and will join them when the mid-season transfer window opens.

Speaking ahead of the move, the striker said,

"The WSL is the best league in Europe. I want team success and I don’t want it to come easy. I feel Chelsea have been building something special over the years and I want to be a part of that – I want to lift some trophies."

What's next?

Kerr is the ninth player from Australia to play in England and will undoubtedly help Chelsea maintain their position at the top of the league this season.