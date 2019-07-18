×
Chelsea News: Blues announce 25-man squad for the tour of Japan, Pulisic included

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
193   //    18 Jul 2019, 07:26 IST

Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard

What's the story?

Chelsea have announced a 25-man squad for their tour of Japan. The Blues fans will get a first look of Christian Pulisic in action in the Chelsea colours.

In case you didn't know...

Chelsea have already started life under new manager Frank Lampard and had begun their pre-season friendlies last week with a draw against Bohemians and a victory against St. Patrick's Athletic.

The heart of the matter

Earlier in the week, Chelsea FC officially announced their 25-man squad for the upcoming tour of Japan. The Blues had trimmed their squad 25 after training in Ireland earlier in the month with 35 players.

The Blues will be without Brazilian Willian, who is still nursing a hamstring injury, as well as Ethan Ampadu who is looking to go out on loan. New signings Christian Pulisic and Mateo Kovacic are in the squad, with Pulisic likely to arrive in Japan directly.

The travelling squad is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Jamie Cumming

DEFENDERS: Marcos Alonso, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, David Luiz, Emerson, Fikayo Tomori, Davide Zappacosta, Kurt Zouma

MIDFIELDERS: Ross Barkley, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater, Jorginho, N'Golo Kanté, Mateo Kovačić, Mason Mount

FORWARDS: Tammy Abraham, Michy Batshuayi, Oliver Giroud, Kenedy, Kasey Palmer, Pedro, Christian Pulisic

What's next?

Chelsea has already reached Japan and will have their first pre-season friendly in the east against defending J-League winners Kawasaki Frontale on the 19th of July at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.

The Blues will then travel to Saitama Stadium in Saitama to face La Liga giants Barcelona on the 23rd of July before returning to Europe to play three more friendlies against Reading (at the Madejski Stadium, England), Red Bull Salzburg (at the Red Bull Arena Salzburg, Austria) and Borussia Monchengladbach (at the Borussia Park, Germany).

Contact Us