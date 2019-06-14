×
Chelsea News: Blues are set to bring in Frank Lampard as the replacement for Maurizio Sarri

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
News
269   //    14 Jun 2019, 13:20 IST

Aston Villa v Derby County - Sky Bet Championship Play-off Final
Aston Villa v Derby County - Sky Bet Championship Play-off Final

What's the story?

Chelsea have most likely identified their former legend, Frank Lampard, as the new manager who will succeed Maurizio Sarri. The Italian is set to leave the London based club with Juventus looking like the ideal destination.

In case you didn’t know...

In his 13 year stint at Chelsea, Lampard had a glittering career as he made over 600 appearances for the Blues and scored more than 200 goals. His achievements with the Premier League giants include 3 Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy.

The heart of the matter

There have been reports about Chelsea allowing their current manager Sarri to leave. Further news reports have stated that his ideal replacement will be Frank Lampard who is set to take charge.

The Italian, despite winning the Europa League and securing a third place in the Premier League this season, is set to depart and take charge of Juventus. Sarri was often criticized for his style of play. Thus, it may be in the best interest of both the parties.

Lampard, who currently manages Derby County, had an impressive season in the Championship. He led his squad to the Championship play-offs final but they just missed out on qualification to the Premier League.

The decision to reaffirm their faith in the club legend could be a wise one as he is loved by almost everyone associated with the club. At the same time, the Englishman knows the club inside out. Additionally, his impressive display in the Championship looks promising and he might be able to lead Chelsea to new heights.

However, this decision is certainly not without risk. Lampard is still new in his managerial career and with Chelsea serving a potential transfer ban, he may not be able to impose his tactics as smoothly as he wishes to.

What's next?

Frank Lampard's arrival could usher in a new era for Chelsea. He would be hoping for a successful spell at the club by helping them win titles.


Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Frank Lampard Maurizio Sarri Stamford Bridge Stadium
