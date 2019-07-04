×
Chelsea News: Blues confirm appointment of club legend Frank Lampard as head coach 

Atharva Papnoi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
256   //    04 Jul 2019, 14:30 IST

Super Frank is back!
Super Frank is back!

What's the story?

After weeks of speculation linking Chelsea legend Frank Lampard with the vacant manager role at Stamford Bridge, the Blues have today confirmed his appointment as their new head coach.

In case you didn't know...

Frank Lampard is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of the Premier League era, and certainly the best midfielder to have donned a Chelsea jersey. The 41-year-old is the only midfielder in Premier League history to score more than 150 goals in the competition, and has been named Chelsea's Player of the Year a record 3 times.

In 648 appearances for the London club, Lampard won 11 trophies and racked up 211 goals. He moved to the MLS for a short time to play for New York City FC and retired from playing football in 2016.

He started his management career last season when he took over a struggling Derby County in the Championship, England's second tier league. Lampard guided them to the promotion play-off final, where they lost to eventual qualifiers Aston Villa.

After winning the Europa League and guiding Chelsea to an impressive 3rd place finish, Maurizio Sarri left Stamford Bridge to join Italian giants Juventus as their new manager.

The heart of the matter

Lampard was always considered the favourite to replace Sarri. The club have today made his appointment official. 'Super Frank', as he is called lovingly by the fans, has signed a three-year deal with the Londoners.

Lampard had the following to say:

" I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach. Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead. I am here to work hard, bring further success to the club and I cannot wait to get started."

What's next?

Given the two window transfer ban Chelsea are in the midst of, it will be interesting to see how Lampard utilises the resources at his disposal, with a lot of young academy graduates expected to be given a chance to impress the new gaffer in the pre-season.

