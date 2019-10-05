Chelsea news: Blues duo in talks to sign contract extensions

The English duo has been very impressive under new manager Frank Lampard.

What's the news

Chelsea are in advanced talks regarding the contract extensions of highly-rated youngsters Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori.

The English duo has been impressive under new manager Frank Lampard and are set to be duly rewarded with a call up to the England national team.

In case you didn't know...

Tammy Abraham has been the pick of the two with the 22-year-old having scored seven goals in seven appearances for the Blues in the Premier League.

An impressive pre-season, injury to Antonio Rudiger and the transfer of David Luiz to Arsenal paved way for the Tomori to make his Chelsea debut. The 21-year old performances has seen him jump above Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen in the pecking order.

Both of them were part of the Chelsea side that won the 2015 FA Youth Cup as well as the 2018 Toulon tournament with England U21 side.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea is close to extending the contract of highly-rated youngsters Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori. The Chelsea academy graduates will reportedly be offered a five-year contract extension.

Tammy Abraham has been an ever-present figure in Lampard's team after having made an appearance in each of Chelsea Premier League matches. Tomori, however, has made four appearances in the league after being overlooked initially at the beginning by Frank Lampard.

The appointment of club legend Frank Lampard and the transfer ban imposed on the Blues by the UEFA have seen many of the highly-rated Chelsea youth players getting first-team opportunities.

A good week for the England duo... — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 4, 2019

What's next

Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham will be hoping to get their first England cap following their maiden call-up to the England national team by Gareth Southgate.

