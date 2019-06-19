Chelsea news: Blues legend fears fans will get impatient with Frank Lampard's development pace at Stamford Bridge

Derby County v West Bromwich Albion - Sky Bet Championship

What's the story?

Chelsea legend Ron Harris fears that the Blues fan-base will grow impatient with managerial candidate Frank Lampard's pace if he replaces Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

The former defender believes that the west London outfit will allow the Derby County boss some time before winning titles, a decision that could irk the club's supporters.

In case you didn't know...

Sarri's future at Chelsea was confirmed when the club finally announced that the Italian would be leaving to replace Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus a few days ago.

The 60-year-old ended his one-year stint with the London club on a high note as he managed to secure the Europa League title at the end of the season, which also marked the first-ever major trophy in his managerial career. If the title wasn't enough to secure Champions League football for the Blues, the new Juventus boss also guided them to a third-place finish in the Premier League.

Lampard, who is Chelsea's record goal-scorer, is currently the overwhelming favourite to take on the managerial reins at the club but no deal has yet been met with Derby County.

The former England international had a decent managerial debut with the club, having led them to a sixth-placed finish in the Championship and a play-off final, where they lost to Aston Villa.

Together with assistant Jody Morris, the Chelsea icon was expected to utilise youth players to help with the transition in Stamford Bridge at a time when the club are facing a transfer ban.

The heart of the matter

While Harris believes Chelsea will give Lampard more time than they allowed their previous managers, the Derby County boss will need to deliver an instant form of success if he wishes to maintain his popularity with the Blues faithful.

Speaking on Love Sport Radio, he said, "If you look at the top-class managers who have been there, they don’t seem to last more than two years. [But] if Frank did decide to come, I think things would change a little bit and they would give him some time, especially if the transfer embargo comes into force."

"The question is would [Chelsea supporters] be happy if it takes two or three years to bring these [young] fellas through?"

"No disrespect to the players out on loan, there is a big, big difference between playing in the lower divisions and having to come and play in the Premiership. As much as some of the lads have done ever so well at Derby on loan, I think it is a different ball game."

"I’m not knocking sides in the lower divisions, but there are half a dozen tremendous sides in the Premiership. Sometimes supporters can get very impatient."

What's next?

As a deal is yet to be met between the two sides, it remains to be seen how this transfer saga will pan out in the days to come.