Chelsea News: Blues' star Kenedy reflects on pre-season experience and Newcastle United loan

What's the story?

Chelsea star Kenedy has expressed his indebtedness towards Chelsea's pre-season schedule which given the Brazilian some valuable time on the pitch.

The 23-year-old also reflected on his time at St. James' Park and added that due to his one and a half-year loan spell, he has emerged as a better professional.

In case you didn't know...

Kenedy signed for Chelsea in 2015 but failed to replace the first team stars and secure regular action. Loan moves to Watford and Newcastle followed, with the latter being more prominent as Kenedy registered 38 league appearances for the Magpies. He also got his name on the scoresheet thrice.

The winger started off playing as a left-back but eventually, he began playing at more advanced positions on the pitch. This has helped him add a different dimension to his natural game.

The heart of the matter

Now, he is ready to make his case under the stewardship of Frank Lampard. Speaking in an interview with the club on his chances and the pre-season, he stated:

"I am very happy with the amount of minutes I played in Japan. It was a great experience. I am really pleased for the opportunity the manager is giving me and the amount I have been playing in pre-season."

Kenedy is happy to be at his forward position. He added:

"When I was at Chelsea before I played a lot as a left-back, but now I have been playing further forward. My past experiences as a left-back have helped me be a better player now."

The 23-year-old also provided a vote of thanks to his former employers Newcastle United. He said:

"I learned a lot from my time there. I was very happy with the amount I played. It was a great experience for me so I must say thanks to the club and the manager. Now I have to start again here at Chelsea and work hard, step by step. My hope now is to do a great season here at Chelsea. That is my dream."

What's next?

Kenedy and Chelsea take on Reading on Sunday, before flying to Austria for a friendly against Red Bull Salzburg.