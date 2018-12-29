×
Chelsea news: Blues star unfazed by massive price tag; says he is only focused on his football

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
353   //    29 Dec 2018, 15:38 IST

David Luiz and Kepa Arrizabalaga
David Luiz and Kepa Arrizabalaga

What's the story?

Chelsea custodian Kepa Arrizabalaga has stated that he is unfazed by the world-record transfer fee that saw him switch from Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea. According to the 24-year-old, the price tag doesn’t influence his performances on the pitch.

In case you didn't know...

Just a few days after Alisson’s staggering move to Liverpool, Chelsea were forced to trigger Kepa's £71.6m release clause. This was done because Thibaut Courtois had forced his move to Real Madrid just before the transfer window slammed shut.

The heart of the matter

Since shifting to Stamford Bridge, Arrizabalaga has settled in quite well, having kept 8 clean sheets in 19 league appearances. 

While speaking to Sky Sports, the goalkeeper mentioned how he is solely focused on his football. He explained:

"Obviously the price was very high - £71m is a lot of money. I'm aware of this but given the transfer market situation and how things are going, it is normal so I don't need to focus on the value of the transfer."

He added:

"I do need to focus on playing my football and what's happening on the pitch rather than off it... I want to be myself and not think about it. I'm here now playing for Chelsea. I chose to leave my home at Athletic Bilbao and it was an important step in my career."

When asked if replacing Courtois puts pressure on him, he said:

"I wouldn't call it pressure. I would just say it is how the transfer market goes. He went and I came in and I'm not one to focus on the comings and goings. I'm focused on myself and there is a great opportunity for me to come here. I wanted to take advantage of this and enjoy my football and look forward and not back."
Video: Kepa has taken to Chelsea like a duck to water. Certainly world-class

What's next?

Arrizabalaga will form the last line of defence when Chelsea take on Crystal Palace on Sunday as they look to end 2018 on a positive note. After the turn of the year, the Blues host Southampton at Stamford Bridge on 3rd January. 

