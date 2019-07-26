×
Chelsea News: Blues' star Willian close to signing a new contract 

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
128   //    26 Jul 2019, 22:40 IST

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League
Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

What's the story?

If reports from the Evening Standard are to be believed, Chelsea winger Willian is close to penning a contract extension with the club. The new deal would keep him at the club until 2021.

In case you didn't know...

Willian joined Chelsea from Anzhi Makhachkala for £30million in 2013. Since then, he has won five major trophies with the club.

All in all, the winger has scored 52 goals for Chelsea in 292 appearances. His most memorable performances in the famous blue shirt came in the dreadful 2015/16 season where he earnt Players' Player of the Year award.

He signed a long-term contract in 2016 and his current deal expires at the end of this upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are currently facing a transfer ban which has led them to tying their first team stars to new contracts.

The heart of the matter

One would expect the same sort of convincing with Willian, but the Brazilian appears to have his heart set in West London. Most recently, he also announced that he will be donning the number 10 shirt vacated by Eden Hazard, who left for Real Madrid earlier this summer.

Back in March, Willian also seemed calm over a new contract, indicating his desire to remain at the club. He remarked:

“I have one year left, but of course I want to play for this club. This club is very special to me. I won titles here, I have the affection from the fans and from the people that work in the club. I feel comfortable to stay. I am happy when I play well and score goals. I can give a different light.”

Amid serious interest from clubs all across Europe, namely Barcelona (who saw up to three bids rejected by Chelsea), Manchester United (when Jose Mourinho wanted to reunite with the forward) and Paris Saint-Germain, Willian has reportedly chosen to stay at Stamford Bridge.

The report also suggests that the Blues are ready to give him 'what he wants.'

What's next?

Chelsea take on Reading on Sunday. However, Willian will join the team later on, owing to his exploits in the Copa America for his national side.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Willian Borges da Silva
