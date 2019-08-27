Chelsea News: Blues set to offer Tammy Abraham a new £100,000-a-week deal

Norwich City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, who scored a brace in the 3-2 win over Norwich City on Saturday, is all set to be offered a new contract by the Blues management. The deal will most likely add two more years to Abraham's current contract and will see him earn around £100,000-a-week, including bonuses.

With Callum Hudson-Odoi out injured, Abraham is the lowest earner in the Chelsea first team squad currently. This comes on the back of Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek signing new contracts this summer.

Mount and Abraham both impressed in the Championship last season for Derby County and Aston Villa respectively, and new Chelsea manager Frank Lampard trusts the duo to replicate their form in the Premier League this campaign.

Mount's new deal is worth around £77,000-a-week, while Loftus-Cheek is currently earning £150,000-a-week after putting pen to paper on a new deal a few months ago.

Reece James, who is considered as Cesar Azpilicueta's successor, is also in line to earn a new contract.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea were already thinking about offering Abraham a new deal, and his two goals at Carrow Road only strengthened the club's desire to keep him at Stamford Bridge for long.

The 21-year-old Englishman signed a contract worth £50,000-a-week back in 2017, committing himself to Chelsea for five years. He was sent out on loan to Swansea City right after the announcement.

He spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Aston Villa and scored 26 goals to help the Villains earn promotion back to the Premier League. Abraham, who is wearing the No.9 shirt at Chelsea, will look to continue his goalscoring form in the coming games.

Lampard has been closely working with Abraham in training to improve his long-range goalscoring abilities, and the striker implemented the same last weekend as he scored the winner from outside the box.

Chelsea will next play Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.