Chelsea News: Callum Hudson-Odoi ready to start, Sarri urges fans to stop the abuse | April 2, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Chelsea news and rumors of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Blues!

Callum Hudson-Odoi ready to play

Fresh off his debut for the national side, Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to start his first Premier League match after having made 8 appearances for the Blues from the bench.

When speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea's match against Brighton, manager Maurizio Sarri explained to the media his first impression of the teenager and why Hudson-Odoi was not selected to start a league match earlier this season.

In pre-season after four or five training sessions I realised Callum was a player with great potential. In my opinion in that moment he wasn’t ready to play at this level, but during the season he has improved and now he is ready to play.

Sarri went on to add:

I decided at the beginning of the season he had to stay with us and I put him in the squad. I know Callum very well. I want him to improve more. His potential is high. Callum is always in my mind. He is our future, and now he is ready to play. Probably he will start tomorrow, or the next match.

Maurizio Sarri calls for a stop to the abuses

Chelsea manager Sarri has asked the Blues faithful to stop their rants against him and focus on getting behind the players ahead of their home match against Brighton.

Sarri, who was on the receiving end of abuse from the 3,000 strong Chelsea contingent in their controversial 2-1 victory over Cardiff City over the weekend, has appealed to the fans to voice their displeasure only after the match and to get behind the team during the 90 minutes.

During the pre-match press conference, Sarri said:

They have to help the players during the match. After the match they can say anything but during the match I hope they will be able to help. We are a group. At the moment, we are a very good group. So I think it’s not helpful for my players.

I can understand very well the frustration of our fans. But, in the end, we are not doing so badly. During this season, we have won 33 matches. In England, only Manchester City did better than us. We know we need to improve our performances. Probably we started very well and so our fans thought everything was really very easy for us. It’s not.

